Google Pay is making online shopping easier and more secure with virtual card numbers

What you need to know

Google will soon enable virtual cards in Chrome, powered by Google Pay.

Like with in-store payments, these cards in Chrome will use a virtual card number to keep your payment details hidden.

Users will be able to manage their virtual cards using the Google Pay website.

Virtual card numbers will roll out this summer on Android and desktop versions of Chrome.

Google Wallet may be on its way back, but Google Pay will still live on. At Google I/O 2022, the company announced a new way that Google Pay will allow users to make more secure payments online with new virtual card numbers.

Thanks to Autofill, Google Chrome already makes it pretty easy to fill out payment information. But soon, Google Pay will make it even easier by giving you a virtual card number (VCN), ridding the need to input your CVV when making a payment.

Not only that, but your actual card number is hidden and replaced with the VNC when shopping online. This is similar to when you make a Google Pay payment in a store and adds another layer of security to your online purchase.

One way to sign up for VCN is by saving payment information to Chrome for the first time. Additionally, Chrome Autofill users on desktops or on the best Android phones will be prompted to enroll when they make an online purchase.

(Image credit: Google)

Users will still be able to view their transactions through their card issuer app or website. They can also manage their virtual cards on pay.google.com or through the Chrome settings.

"This is a landmark step in bringing the security of virtual cards to as many consumers as possible," says Arnold Goldberg, vice president and General Manager of Payments at Google. "Shoppers using Chrome on desktop and Android can enjoy a fast checkout experience when shopping online while having the peace of mind knowing that their payment information is protected."

Virtual card numbers will roll out this summer for the Chrome browser on desktop and Android devices in the U.S. Google has not provided plans for a wider rollout just yet.