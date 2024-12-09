Google might let you share custom Gems for Gemini in the mobile app

What you need to know

Gemini Advanced subscribers can create and share Gems, which are custom AI chatbots aimed to help with specialized tasks.

Currently, Gems can only be shared using the Gemini web client.

Now, an APK teardown of the Google app beta reveals Gem sharing may be coming to mobile soon.

Since its I/O 2024 developer conference, Google has been quickly ramping up Gemini's capabilities, trying to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Part of that effort included introducing Gems in August 2024, which are custom AI chatbots designed to be "experts" in a specific area, according to Google. This functionality is only available for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers, and it rivals OpenAI's GPT Store.

After creating a custom Gem, you can save and share it with others, but there's a catch. You can only share custom Gems via the Gemini web client, not through the Gemini mobile app or Google mobile app. There's evidence that might be changing, according from an APK teardown from Android Authority. In beta version 15.49.40.sa.arm64 of the Google app, the team discovered the ability to Share conversation and gem instructions in the mobile app.

The new option appears amongst the list of options in the action menu for Gemini, alongside the existing option to Share conversation. While it's still possible to simply share the Gemini conversation, there's now a separate button that will let you share the conversation and Gem instructions with one tap. Before creating a link with your Gem and current conversation, Google reminds users that this link will become public, and anyone with the link can see the name of the Gem and other information.

The new option will make it easier for people to share Gems they've created on mobile. The current workflow forces users to switch to the web client in order to share a Gem, which can be cumbersome. A change, if made public, would make the Gemini and Google apps even closer to the desktop experience in terms of feature parity. By all indications, the ability to create and share custom Gems will still remain a paid Gemini Advanced feature.

It's unclear when the ability to share custom Gems on mobile would be available publicly. However, it's always a good sign that Google is making progress with a feature when it's functional as part of an app beta.