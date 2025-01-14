Dual SIM RCS support in Google Messages rolls out for more users and places

What you need to know

Users on Reddit have started reporting that Google is pushing its dual SIM RCS support in Messages via a new stable version.

Threads state that the feature is appearing on several Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy devices in the U.S., Canada, and Germany.

Reports from last fall showed that Google was likely extending its testing of the feature as very few users spotted it in beta.

It looks like Google's next step in messaging for its U.S. users is seeing a proper rollout in January.

Highlighted by Android Police, users on Reddit have started a thread about the arrival of Dual SIM support for RCS texting in Google Messages. The O.P. (original poster) states they've received dual SIM over RCS support in Messages on their Pixel 9 Pro. Another user chimed in, stating they've also received support for it, which involves using both SIMs "simultaneously."

That particular post added that their device is not enrolled in the beta and has appeared in version messages.android_20241120_00_RC07 of the Messages app.

Several more posts say the dual SIM support has rolled onto the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Moreover, users have mentioned the feature delivering support for SIM cards belonging to Verizon, AT&T, and USMobile.

Elsewhere, a 9to5Google post doubled down on user reports on Reddit regarding its stable app version release. The publication also highlighted other threads that claim the feature is even appearing for more users in the most recent Messages beta, v20250112_00_RC00. Additionally, users outside of the U.S. have reportedly noticed support appearing on Android, which signals an even wider rollout than originally theorized.

A user with a Galaxy S23 FE in Canada posted a screenshot of the feature's arrival on their device, as well as another in Germany.

Google has been slowly moving toward its official push for dual SIM support for RCS texting since last fall. There was a more secluded beta earlier last year; however, some users started noticing it quite sparingly in November. The reports were sporadic as some saw it on stable while others only spotted it in its beta version.

Regardless, seeing as it's more apparent in January, users should notice the dual SIM feature in the RCS Chats page of the Messages app settings. There, beneath "turn on RCS," users will notice both SIM cards alongside two checkboxes. Users can decide which card to use at any given moment or have them both active at once.

It's worth mentioning that there are some routine verification steps the cards must go through in the app before everything's green.

Outside of RCS, Google recently detailed the addition of more AI software in Messages to help users combat spam/tricky scam texts. If the app detects a potential sign of spam, it will either automatically drop it in the appropriate folder or alert you about it for better judgment.