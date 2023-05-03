Google Messages keeps crashing on Pixel phones running the latest Android 14 beta

What you need to know

Google Messages latest beta adds problems for users testing and participating in the Android 14 beta 1.1 phase.

Messages has been crashing and refusing to open for users utilizing light mode.

Dark mode offers a very brief reprieve but the app displays illegible black text and crashes soon after.

Quite a frustrating problem has cropped up for a commonly used app while participating in the latest Android 14 beta phase. Google Messages, the default Android messaging app, has started crashing if users are using the light theme during its most recent beta phase on Pixels.

Per 9to5Google, testers should be on the lookout for version 20230428_01_RC00 of the Google Messages beta while testing the latest Android 14 Beta 1.1 on a Pixel 7 Pro and, presumably, others.

On top of repeatedly crashing, Messages is reportedly refusing to open, as well. However, there is one way of rectifying the issue temporarily until Google rolls out a fix. One recommendation is that you uninstall all updates for the Messages app. However, this may open another can of issues as the older version of the app may encounter some conflicting issues with the current software of your device (even more so considering it's in testing).

Another band-aid would be to leave the Google Messages' beta by visiting its testing page directly or through its page on the Play Store.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Unfortunately, swapping over to dark mode on Google Messages isn't in the cards for a solution. As 9to5 discovered, switching would launch the app, but an odd gray background would appear alongside illegible black text — not to mention it crashes soon after.

It is unfortunate the week-old Android 14 beta 1.1 conflicts with Google Messages' own testing in such a sour way. The recent Android OS beta brought in quite a few important fixes for Pixel devices, but it seems as though there is still some work to do.