Google Lens can identify skin conditions and is coming soon to Bard

What you need to know

Google highlights various ways to use Google Lens on mobile devices.

Google Lens has gained a new feature, allowing users to snap a photo of their skin, bump, or hair loss to discover what it could mean health-wise.

Google Lens will soon come to Bard, letting users snap a photo and place a query alongside it.

Our skin is the largest organ a human has, and Google is readying a new feature for Lens that'll help us better describe potential problems. Several features of Google Lens were detailed in a Keyword post, with the inclusion of a new "search for skin conditions" feature.

Users can begin using Google Lens to take a photo of an odd skin reaction, mole, or rash and use that to search the internet about what could be wrong. Google says users will receive visual matches about their skin search that might be similar to their current condition. They can tap on these photos to discover their medical terms and possible causes.

Additionally, Google Lens can be used to photograph a bump elsewhere on your body and hair loss to discover any relevant, useful information Search can return.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's AI chatbot Bard is also preparing to welcome Lens into the fold in the "coming weeks." Nearly a month ago, Google Bard gained the ability to display photos whenever a user asked a question. While these were sourced from Search, it was then that we learned Lens would soon lend its power to the AI program.

The company states users can take a photo of an object of interest and pair that with a prompt (a question) for Bard. The chatbot will then use Lens to understand what the photo is before returning a response about that and your query.