Google just made it easier for everyone to switch from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat

What you need to know

Google’s Teams-to-Chat migration tool is now fully live for everyone.

Workspace admins can move entire Teams chat histories to Google Chat.

Migration requires linking a Microsoft account and uploading CSV files for channels and user mapping.

Google recently introduced a new tool that makes switching from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat a breeze, and it’s now open to everyone.

After rolling out in open beta last December, Google’s Microsoft Teams to Google Chat migration tool is now fully live. A recent blog post confirms that Workspace admins can now move entire Teams chat histories over to Google Chat (via TechRadar).

First, link up your Microsoft account to start the migration process. You’ll need to upload a CSV file with the list of Teams channels you want to move over. If you’ve got specific email addresses in Teams that need to match up with Google Chat, you can toss in a second CSV file to map those out.

Keep in mind that the migration only works if the users already have accounts in Google Workspace and have Google Chat enabled. Once that’s sorted, pick the starting date for the messages you want to bring over. Hit go, and the tool will start moving your data.

When it’s done, all your migrated spaces, messages, and chat history will be live and ready for the right users in Google Workspace.

After the migration wraps up, admins can access detailed reports that highlight any hiccups like skipped content, errors, or warnings that popped up along the way.

Sample of a completed migration from Microsoft Teams and Google Chat (Image credit: Google)

Workspace admins can start moving Teams chat data over to Google Chat right away. And if you’re looking to shift other types of data from different services, Google’s got your back with helpful guides.

Only folks who have both Google Super Admin and Microsoft Teams Global Admin roles can pull off this migration.

If your organization is stuck using both platforms (or other tools), Mio can help make them play nice together, as per TechRadar. Google even gave Mio a thumbs-up last year, backing it as a go-to for linking Teams, Zoom, and other video calling platforms.