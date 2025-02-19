Google just made it easier for everyone to switch from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat
Google’s Teams-to-Chat migration tool is now open to all.
What you need to know
- Google’s Teams-to-Chat migration tool is now fully live for everyone.
- Workspace admins can move entire Teams chat histories to Google Chat.
- Migration requires linking a Microsoft account and uploading CSV files for channels and user mapping.
Google recently introduced a new tool that makes switching from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat a breeze, and it’s now open to everyone.
After rolling out in open beta last December, Google’s Microsoft Teams to Google Chat migration tool is now fully live. A recent blog post confirms that Workspace admins can now move entire Teams chat histories over to Google Chat (via TechRadar).
First, link up your Microsoft account to start the migration process. You’ll need to upload a CSV file with the list of Teams channels you want to move over. If you’ve got specific email addresses in Teams that need to match up with Google Chat, you can toss in a second CSV file to map those out.
Keep in mind that the migration only works if the users already have accounts in Google Workspace and have Google Chat enabled. Once that’s sorted, pick the starting date for the messages you want to bring over. Hit go, and the tool will start moving your data.
When it’s done, all your migrated spaces, messages, and chat history will be live and ready for the right users in Google Workspace.
After the migration wraps up, admins can access detailed reports that highlight any hiccups like skipped content, errors, or warnings that popped up along the way.
Workspace admins can start moving Teams chat data over to Google Chat right away. And if you’re looking to shift other types of data from different services, Google’s got your back with helpful guides.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Only folks who have both Google Super Admin and Microsoft Teams Global Admin roles can pull off this migration.
If your organization is stuck using both platforms (or other tools), Mio can help make them play nice together, as per TechRadar. Google even gave Mio a thumbs-up last year, backing it as a go-to for linking Teams, Zoom, and other video calling platforms.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
Gemini is no longer available in the Google app for iOS
Gemini might be prepping AI video generation for a future update