Google is reportedly weighing making Search Generative Experience a paid feature

Google is hard at work developing artificial intelligence features, and some of them leverage the company's dominance in search. For example, Search Generative Experience (SGE) is an AI-based feature that creates summaries in response to user queries in Google Search from web results. Currently, features like SGE are free, but a new report from the Financial Times says that Google might not keep this model forever. It could make SGE and other AI features in Google Search a paid experience.

Google hasn't been shy about asking users to pay for advanced AI tools across its suite of services. Last year, the company introduced the Duet AI subscription service for business users in Google Workspace. (That subscription is now being rebranded to Gemini for Workspace.) Recently, Google started offering a consumer-level Google One AI Premium subscription for features like Gemini Advanced. It's not that big of a leap for Google to want to bring other AI tools under its umbrella of subscriptions.

The Financial Times spoke to three people "with knowledge of [Google's] plans," who said that Google is considering adding the generative AI features in Search to its subscription services. While the report states Google is actively developing a system for subscription-based features like SGE, a decision has not been made yet.

Google told the Financial Times it would "continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google." Additionally, the company said it is not working on or considering an ad-free option for Google Search, nixing the idea that a paid SGE plan would reduce ads.



“For years, we’ve been reinventing Search to help people access information in the way that’s most natural to them,” Google said in a statement to the Financial Times. “With our generative AI experiments in Search, we’ve already served billions of queries, and we’re seeing positive Search query growth in all of our major markets. We’re continuing to rapidly improve the product to serve new user needs.”

Regarding its potential plans for SGE, Google said it didn't have anything to announce at the moment. However, Google's statement does not rule out making SGE a paid feature sometime in the future. In fact, the company expressing its desire to enhance subscription offerings may indicate that Google is leaning toward the idea.

Android Central has reached out to Google about the reported plans to make SGE a paid feature, and they did not get back to us in time for publication. We will update the article once we have more information.