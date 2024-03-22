Google prepares to ditch third-party content on Fitbit watches in the EU

What you need to know

Google announced that in June 2024, it will remove all third-party apps and clock faces from the Fitbit app gallery in the EU.

This decision has impacted several of Fitbit's smartwatches but has left its fitness trackers and Google's Pixel Watches alone.

Users have until June 2024 to download and install any third-party content they'd like, and they will reportedly keep the files after the deadline passes.

According to an updated support page, Google will remove access to all third-party apps and clock faces from the Fitbit app gallery. The company adds that this decision was made to comply with new "regulatory requirements" set forth by the EU.

This decision will impact the following Fitbit devices:

The support update adds that after the June 2024 deadline, users will only find Fitbit and Google-made apps and clock faces when searching for new content. It's important to know that this decision will not impact users in the U.S. or other countries.

Google recently confirmed to Android Authority that any third-party content you've downloaded will remain on your device after the given date.

Unfortunately, Google hasn't stated which new regulations have forced this change for countries in the European Union. It's not clear if this is a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) or another agreement the company is forced to comply with.

The good news is the company has left Fitbit's range of trackers and its own Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 alone in the decision to remove third-party content. Additionally, as 9to5Google noted, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 were already without third-party apps since launch. Those devices could only access third-party clock faces via the App Gallery, but even that is disappearing in just a few months.