Google's December security patch for Pixels fixes audio and camera issues

What you need to know

Google detailed the rollout of its December 2024 security update for its Pixel lineup.

The patch includes even more Bluetooth fixes alongside fixes for display issues, audio problems, and camera woes.

This security update joins Google's busy week after dropping its major December feature drop for Pixels and Android.

Google has started pushing its latest monthly security update to a host of eligible Pixel phones.

The company revealed the patch notes for its December 2024 security update via a Pixel community post. Google states the update is rolling out for devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 9 series. This patch includes the Pixel Tablet alongside the original Pixel Fold. Owners of any of these devices should soon find version AP4A.241205.013 available to download.

Google says users should find a notification about the update's availability, but you can also check for it manually through your settings (system update).

The changelog begins by fixing some critical audio issues. The post says that the December update fixes "audio stability and performance" under certain situations for Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 devices. Additionally, Google is solving an issue that would see some Pixel 6 phones restarting when using a USB audio device.

Several more Bluetooth issues are being fixed for the Pixel 9, which has become quite a trend in recent history.

Camera improvements are hitting the Pixel 6 alongside some serious "green tint" issues for the old generation.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 6/7 series)

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7, 8, original Fold, and Pixel Tablet)

Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7, 8, and 9)

Fix for issue occasionally causing the lockscreen wallpaper to fade out slowly in certain conditions

Fix for issue with dark mode settings stability in certain conditions

Fix for issue with delay in call notifications appearing in certain conditions

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with repeating color selection in Wallpapers & Styles in certain conditions

Fix for issue with Wallpaper & Style app crashing in certain conditions

Fix to improve swipe actions in certain condition

Fix for issue with notification background colors in certain conditions

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google's December patch arrives shortly after the debut of its latest feature drop for Pixels. These updates will likely arrive close together when updating/installing on your phone. More specifically, the latest feature drop brings new goodies to Gemini on Pixel like a Spotify extension, calling/texting capabilities for the AI, and "Saved info with Gemini."

The Pixel 9 series exclusively received new additions like a revamped Call Screen powered by Gemini Nano for screening calls. The Pixel Screenshots app also got upgraded with better organization and the option of using it in Google Wallet to save cards like your driver's license, boarding pass, and more.

Android in general received a major update, as well as the Pixel Watch and Nest.

Google's patch notes for its security update reiterated the decision to grant the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold two more years of OS updates. This now makes it so the oldest of the three series is eligible for Android 16, which should arrive much earlier in 2025.