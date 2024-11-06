Pixel 9 series users can expect notable bug fixes with the November security patch

What you need to know

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners on Verizon get the latest November firmware.

It brings bug fixes for Bluetooth and zoom issues on the camera, amongst other notable issues.

The update seems to be sizable, including the latest Android security patch. The wider rollout is expected later this week.

As we enter November, Google Pixel owners expect a new monthly firmware release, and the company is reportedly releasing it, at least for the Pixel 9 series users on Verizon.

According to 9to5Google, the carrier has detailed what’s coming with the November security update on the Pixel 9 series, which is yet to be officially announced by the search giant. Considering the every month release cycle, it naturally happens on a Monday, and it is likely the case this month, too. However, Verizon carrier Pixel 9 owners might be in for an early treat.

The latest security update uses the AP3A.241105.008 firmware version and the devices included are the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also included.

The publication shared the changelog, which states that the firmware update includes the latest Android security patch. The new software will address the fix for Pixel 9 models facing issues with Bluetooth range in some scenarios.

Camera issues like tilting when zooming between cameras are believed to be fixed. The latest release also addresses issues that caused white dots to flash and the prevention of not triggering adaptive brightness in certain conditions. The firmware also resolves other touch-related issues, in addition to general improvements and stability across the interface and animations.

On the other hand, 9to5 also notes that changelog entries for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series include the AP3A.241105.007 firmware number for the November update. While it doesn’t include any major bug fixes, users can expect the latest Android security patch next to general performance improvements, as aforementioned.

While the new firmware release is seen on the Verizon-powered Pixel 9 models, other general audiences will likely see the firmware rollout this week or the coming Monday.