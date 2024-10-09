Google Chat users can now share video messages similar to WhatsApp

What you need to know

Google Chat users will be able to share a short three-minute video message on the platform.

They can also send these to 1:1 Direct Messages (DMs), group DMs, and spaces.

The aim of the new video message is to save time, convey more information, and add tone to deliver the message.

The search giant has announced that Google Chat is gaining new ways for users on the messaging platform to interact with people more effectively through video messages.

In a Workspace blog post early this week, the company announced support for video messages in Google Chat, which will help users "save time, convey more information, add tone or emphasis" in various scenarios. This new rollout is believed to be helpful in multiple scenarios, one of which, according to the search giant, is "Team members sending a video with outstanding updates in lieu of attending a live meeting."

The new capability allows users to share a three-minute video message, which appears neither too long nor too short and should probably fit just right to convey a message within the Chat.

Sending the new video message also looks simple: Users can select the record button in the Chat compose box, and before sending the recording message, users can either preview it or re-record it.

These video messages can be sent in 1:1 Direct Messages (DMs), group DMs, and spaces. They can also interact with quotes, reactions, and replies in thread format. These are further stored in the "Media section of the Shared tab," notes the blog post.

(Image credit: Google)

Google says the new form of messaging can be sent through the web and received on all other platforms. However, ChromeOS, Linux, and Firefox aren't supported just yet. Besides, users can still not record and send video messages through mobile.

Regardless, the support is expected to take place very soon, and Google is also planning to add "transcription services" for these video messages to "further enhance the experience."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the rollout has already begun for Rapid Release domains, and Scheduled Release domains are expected to get it starting October 25. The availability of the features on Google Workspace is limited to the following:

Business Starter, Standard, Plus

Starter, Standard, Plus Enterprise Standard, Plus

Standard, Plus Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus

Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus Nonprofits

Frontline Starter, Standard

The latest video messages feature to Chat is an extension of the voice messages feature, which was added back in March this year. It is interesting to see Google Chat competing with rival messaging apps like WhatsApp, which also added a video messages feature not very long ago.