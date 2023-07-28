New WhatsApp feature lets you send short video clips to get the message across

What you need to know

WhatsApp has announced a short video-sharing feature.

The videos can run up to 60 seconds and are featured in a circular format.

The new feature will roll out to the app in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is seen as constantly evolving by adding features to keep up with the competition. The app is now gaining a new instant video-sharing feature for quick, expressive messages.

Mark Zuckerberg first announced the feature through the Meta broadcast channel on Instagram. It is a video-sharing feature for WhatsApp chats akin to the current voice note feature. It even sits in the same place where the microphone resides, which is currently used to send quick voice notes. Users can tap on the "mic" icon, which transforms into the "video camera" icon, after which users can record and share personal videos in the chat.

Additionally, users can swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. These videos will be played automatically at the receiver's end, but they will be on mute until the receiver on the video turns on audio, which is pretty convenient.

A sample video shared by Zuckerberg in the broadcast channel reveals the CEO using the feature, switching from a voice note to send a video clip. WhatsApp also showcases the feature on its Twitter/X account (embedded below):

sometimes you just have to see it to believe it 👀 now you can capture the moment right when it happens with a Video Message. pic.twitter.com/QiDTRhRRJ6July 27, 2023 See more

With over 2.7 billion users worldwide, having the new convenience of sharing short clips could be a handy feature at a time when short-form video is becoming more of the norm.

"Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds," WhatsApp notes in a blog post. "We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news."

Of course, privacy is a critical aspect of these videos, which feature the same end-to-end encryption that secures text-based messages and voice notes. The announcement further notes that the feature will be available for WhatsApp users (likely to both iOS and Android devices) in the coming weeks.