The Galaxy S24 series taps Google AI for several features like 'Photomoji' and Gemini

Google highlights several of its AI features present on the Galaxy S24 series like its trio of Gemini AI models for on-device and complex tasks.

Coinciding with the S24 launch, Photomoji leaves beta in Google Messages alongside Magic Compose to help users find the right tone through Gen AI.

Android Auto will now summarize lengthy texts and group chats while also letting users easily navigate to new destinations they've received.

While we're still in the midst of the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, Google is highlighting a few ways its AI is helping Samsung's latest launch.

The post begins by stating Google Cloud's partnership with Samsung means new Galaxy S24 owners will have its new Gemini AI model. The company states Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps will piggyback off Gemini Pro to provide "better" summarization features. Imagen 2, Google's text-to-image diffusion technology, lets users access photo editing tools through Generative Edit in the S24's Gallery app.

Moreover, the company added that the Galaxy S24 series has built-in Gemini's smallest model, Nano. This model excels at on-device tasks, meaning Samsung's phones will contain a new feature within Google Messages alongside stronger security measures to ensure your data remains on your phone.

Samsung has also become one of Google's first partners to test its larger Gemini Ultra model before developers and enterprise customers "later this year."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Speaking of Google Messages, the post states a few features are no longer in beta to coincide with the launch of the S24 series. Such features include the AI-powered feature, Magic Compose. Leveraging Gemini Nano, Magic Compose can help users create messages in excited, formal, or lyrical styles. What's more, Photomoji's are here, allowing users to turn their photos into a custom emoji through Gen AI.

Android Auto is receiving some fresh AI features like the ability to summarize lengthy texts and group chats. The dashboard software offers drivers "relevant" replies for longer messages they can respond to instead of reaching for their phone. Moreover, if someone shares the address of a restaurant, drivers can quickly tap and begin navigating.

This allows drivers to call their friends or family or text them their estimated arrival time.

The Galaxy S24 series' influence will be apparent as Android Auto prepares to mirror certain design elements of your phone. Google states the software will reflect your S24 series' wallpaper and icons to create a more "seamless" experience.

Lastly, Google reiterates its newest way to find information, "Circle to Search." This tool lets Android owners long-press their home button or navigation bar to produce a pill-shaped Google Search bar. You can then circle, scribble, highlight, or tap anything on your phone's display to begin searching the web for information. All of this can be done without leaving the current app you're in.

Users can also write in a query if they're looking to narrow their search instead of finding online retailers for a specific item they've circled.

Additionally, AI-powered overviews for multisearch are arriving for users in the main Google app. Accessed through the Lens camera icon, you can take a photo of something you've seen and begin a Google search. Like "Circle to Search," users can add a question to their photo before searching.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra during its Unpacked event in San Jose, California. Not only are the devices packed with loads of "Galaxy AI," but Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy boosts its AI capabilities alongside meaningful increases in CPU and GPU performance.