Facebook wants you to make your feed more personal with new means

What you need to know

If you're a Facebook user, you will see new means to customize the feed soon.

Facebook introduces 'Show More' and 'Show Less' options for a post.

The idea is to make the feed more relevant for posts and reels.

Facebook has announced that it is bringing new ways to customize the platform's feed starting this week. It will allow users to select the kind of feeds they want to see when they login to Facebook. The social media giant is introducing new options dubbed Show More and Show Less for showcased posts. Users can use either of these options in order to customize their feed while scrolling. This apparently works with Reels as well.

In an announcement blog post, Facebook mentioned that with these new options, users can see more of what they want and less of what they don't. The new tool is said to help users customize the feed they feel is relevant to them, with Show More and Show Less buttons. People can find these new options in each post, where they can hit the three dots on the upper right-hand corner and choose either of these options.

"Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. If you select Show less, you'll temporarily decrease its ranking score. By offering more ways to incorporate direct feedback into Feed ranking, we're making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive."

(Image credit: Facebook)

The platform currently showcases feeds from friends, family, groups, communities, and the pages/people users follow, in addition to what Facebook recommends, such as creators. Facebook is bringing new means to customize those feeds as well. Right within the Feed Preferences in the native Settings app, users can select feeds from the above outlined feeds where they want to see more of them or less. Or, they can set it to the default scenario dubbed 'Normal.'

(Image credit: Facebook)

Not long ago, Facebook introduced a new feed to display content in Chronological order, allowing users to filter content from friends, family, groups, and more.

Facebook users on desktop, iOS, and Android devices might see the new options soon on their feed posts.

Instead of forcing users to wade through the networking site's sometimes irrelevant content, Facebook wants to assist users in finding more valuable content that matches their interests. And the new means appear to be the first step in the right direction.