Facebook gains new chronological 'Feeds' to help you keep up with friends

What you need to know

Facebook is rolling out a new feed to display content in chronological order.

This new feed can be filtered to show content from friends, groups, pages, and more.

The main home page tab is now named "Home" and continues to show suggested posts.

Some changes are coming to Facebook's feeds which aim to give users more control over their experience on the app.

On Thursday, Meta announced that it's introducing a new "Feeds" tab for mobile devices. This new tab will display content in chronological order, which can be filtered to display posts from friends, groups, and pages that you follow.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a demo of the new tab in a Facebook post. "One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts," he states in the post. "So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages, and more separately in chronological order."

He continues by saying the feed "will give you a way to customize and control your experience further." Users will be able to curate a Favorites list where they can include the people they care about most.

If this sounds familiar, it's because Meta recently introduced a similar feature for Instagram. Users on the photo-sharing app can switch their feed to view only content from accounts they're following, or a curated Favorites feed, both of which are chronological.

Like the Instagram feeds, the new Feeds tab on Facebook will not include suggested posts, although users will see ads.

Meta says the new Feeds tab has already begun rolling out on iOS and Android phones and should arrive globally over the next week. Meta notes that the navigation bar where it appears can change based on what the user engages with most, but users on both platforms will be able to customize their navigation bars if they want to pin shortcuts for easy access.

As part of the new Feeds rollout, the main page is being renamed "Home" and will continue to display suggested content based on Facebook's algorithm.