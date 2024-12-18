ChatGPT Search expands to free users, but there's more to expect ahead

What you need to know

OpenAI announced the arrival of ChatGPT Search on mobile and desktop for free tier users.

The post also states that it will display important links before ChatGPT Search's compiled information to aid those who've set it as their default engine.

Additional features like Maps in the ChatGPT app and "Advanced Voice" search were also teased.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search for Plus and Teams users late in October as it looked to take on Google.

OpenAI expands its recently revealed search engine to more users and highlights upcoming features.

On X, OpenAI posted a thread that initially announced the arrival of its ChatGPT Search engine for "all Free users" today (Dec 18). The post highlights that users on its free tier can utilize ChatGPT Search "globally" on their mobile and desktop devices. However, it seems that you are required to sign in before you're able to utilize it.

OpenAI's announcement continues by detailing three new features inbound, such as what happens if it's your default search engine. Users can do this by clicking the "DE" button at the top right of ChatGPT Search. Moreover, the company is shifting how it displays relevant links to accompany this. Now, after typing your query into your address bar, ChatGPT Search will display links ahead (above) of the "relevant information" found during its lookup.

OpenAI states this should help users navigate the web quickly to find what they need. Users can continue looking through relevant links by tapping the arrow icon in the results to produce a side panel.

Additionally, OpenAI states an arrow placed near the engine's offered links will produce a sidebar. This panel will contain an extensive list of extra, relevant links to your query in a neater space. The company states these small changes are the result of feedback from its Plus users shortly after ChatGPT Search launched.

Elsewhere, the thread detailed an upcoming feature called "Advanced Voice" for ChatGPT on mobile. Users will soon find a new "wave" icon when entering the app and opening its text field. Tapping that will surface ChatGPT's AI, which will await your prompt. In the demo, ChatGPT delivers its results vocally; however, there is a chance to offer a follow-up question to the AI afterward.

The company states Advanced Voice will arrive in the ChatGPT app "over the next week."

The final update concerns a map integration with the AI on mobile. OpenAI says users can "search for and chat" about locations.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search late in October, which brought it into contention with Google's version. The company stated the purpose of its search engine is to give users "better answers" quickly. The AI backing this feature is said to understand a person's natural and conversational speech. Moreover, it will consider the "full context" of your query before delivering its results.

There is also a convenient button to access the AI's sources so users can fact-check what they've been given.

While ChatGPT Search takes the fight to Google, it is reminiscent of the latter's AI Overviews.