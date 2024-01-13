Beeper Mini exits the Play Store thanks to the iMessage chaos

What you need to know

Beeper Mini's journey with iMessage concluded sometime in December of last year, as Beeper provided a final workaround requiring an iPhone or Mac for iMessage on Android. Now, the service has officially given up on its tussle with Apple.

Beeper Mini has officially left the Play Store as the team behind the messaging platform sets its sights on building the ultimate chat app, not just chasing blue bubbles anymore. Beeper Mini's removal from Google's app marketplace appears to have taken place a few weeks ago, with the official announcement made later in a message sent out to Beeper Cloud users (via 9to5Google).

Throughout 2023, the development of Beeper's iMessage integration held promise for Android users longing for blue bubbles. However, it took a downturn when the company launched Beeper Mini, a Beeper Cloud spinoff that charged $2 a month for iMessage on Android.

The initial purpose of Beeper Mini was thwarted when Apple patched the exploit used for reverse-engineering iMessage due to security concerns. The saga involved a cat-and-mouse game between Beeper and Apple, leading to Beeper Mini's demise and a return to the pre-Mini method of forwarding messages through an iPhone or Mac.

Beeper Mini was designed for local operations connecting directly to Apple's servers, but changes forced Beeper to adopt a cloud-based solution, rendering Mini redundant. As a result, Beeper has consolidated its offerings by removing Beeper Mini from the Play Store and moving iMessage to the "Labs" section in Beeper Cloud.

Eric Migicovsky, Beeper's CEO, also shared Beeper's roadmap, emphasizing the development of an all-encompassing app that merges Mini and Cloud features. So, while Beeper Mini is unavailable on the Play Store, it is expected to return with new functionalities, including support for other chat apps.

Migicovsky added that the updated Beeper Android app will integrate 14 other chat networks, featuring a new design that incorporates speed and performance upgrades.

While the concept of phone number-based iMessages on Android is now completely abandoned, Beeper continues with its cloud-based iMessage solution, which proves to be a valuable tool for Android users.