Beeper Mini turns your Android phone into an iPhone for iMessage

What you need to know

Beeper Mini has just launched on the Play Store, making it easier than ever to use iMessage on Android.

The app does not even require you to sign up or use an Apple ID, but you have the option to do so.

Beeper has also shared how it was able to connect directly to Apple servers, along with maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Despite everything that has happened with Sunbird, Nothing Chats, and Apple announcing RCS support for iOS, Beeper continues to chug along as if nothing is going on. The latest announcement comes in the form of Beeper Mini, which might seem odd considering that the Beeper app is already available. However, there are a few reasons why this might be the app to push you into the world of blue bubbles.

(Image credit: Beeper)

The defining feature of Beeper Mini is that "you can send and receive blue bubble texts from your phone number." Unlike Beeper, this new app manages to make that a reality without needing to use a "Mac relay server in a data center." You don't even need an Apple ID, as you can just sign in with your Google account and it just works.

After you sign up, you'll be able to enjoy many of the features that make iMessage so enticing. These include things such as full-resolution videos, read receipts, un-sending, and more. Plus, Beeper is planning to implement even more features into its new app, hopefully bringing even more feature parity with iMessage.

(Image credit: Beeper)

Because of the various recent events, Beeper goes on to claim that "the app connects directly to Apple servers to send and receive end-to-end encrypted messages. Encryption keys never leave your device." The company also published a post explaining "How Beeper Mini works," even providing an in-depth breakdown of what happens when you send and receive messages from within the app.

(Image credit: Beeper)

Another difference between Beeper and Mini is that you can't currently use the latter as an "all-in-one" messaging solution. Instead, you're limited to only using Beeper Mini for iMessage, but the company does state it "will be adding support for 15 chat networks."

Coming as a bit of a surprise, Beeper Mini is built on a different business model compared to the "regular" version. The app is free to try for seven days, and after the trial has elapsed, Beeper is charging $1.99 per month. On the bright side, Beeper Mini is already available on the Play Store for you to try out.