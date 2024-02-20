The first Android 15 developer preview adds a useful keyboard setting

What you need to know

Diving into the first Android 15 developer preview showcases a new "Keyboard vibration" toggle within the "Vibrations & Haptics" settings page.

The toggle's existence was previously spotted in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 but has now appeared "by default" in the preview build.

Currently, this haptics settings page does not have one for keyboards, leaving users to take the long way around if they want to disable it.

It looks like Google plans on bringing a useful quality-of-life addition to its wide array of Android settings.

According to Mishaal Rahman, a dive into the first Android 15 developer preview unearthed a keyboard addition for a device's haptics settings (via Android Police). In Android 15's DP1, the haptics settings page now contains a new "Keyboard vibration" toggle, allowing users to quickly disable vibrations felt when typing. Those in the early preview can check it out by diving into Settings > Sound & Vibration > Vibration & Haptics.

Users may benefit from this change as it removes the necessity of taking the long way around. Currently, one way users can disable their keyboard's haptics is by opening their keyboard and tapping the gear icon on its top row. Navigating to "Preferences" offers a toggle to enable or disable "Haptic feedback on keypress." Alongside this is an option to alter how loud the typing sound is when in use.

This slight addition unifies an Android phone's haptics and vibrations for a convenient one-stop shop scenario within its settings.

Android 15 DP1 has a new "keyboard vibration" toggle under Settings → Sound & vibration → Vibration & haptics that disables haptics in your keyboard app. I first revealed this in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 release, but it's now enabled by default. pic.twitter.com/vFhsUxCh6NFebruary 16, 2024 See more

Rahman adds he first spotted this alteration during Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2, but it has now appeared in the early glimpse of Android 15 by default.

There's a lot to unpack as Google dropped Android 15 Developer Preview 1 a few days ago. One of the core principles behind the upcoming major OS release is privacy and security through features like "Privacy Sandbox." Google stated the appearance of this sandbox is to "amp up" user privacy while also improving the personal ad experience in mobile apps.

Android cameras are also getting time in the sun as Android 15 DP1 adds new extensions for "more control" of a phone's hardware. It looks like Google is focused on improving a device's low-light capabilities, increasing the brightness of previews, and flash strength adjustments for a few scenarios.

Google states it will aim for "platform stability" of Android 15 by June 2024 to then give developers "several months" to test their code before the OS' grand release.