Android 15 might add less disruptive, more 'compact' notifications

What you need to know

A discovery in Android 15 Beta 4 showed that Google plans to bring a "compact" version of the software's notifications to users.

The "compact" layout displays an app's logo, a single line of text, and a quick "REPLY" button, leaving the rest in its dropdown expansion menu.

Android 15 Beta 4 launched in mid-July and marches Google toward a (hopeful) August release if testing goes swimmingly.

It seems Google plans to rework the pop-up notifications that appear when using your device or watching videos.

The discovery was made by Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) when searching through the depths of Android 15 Beta 4. To make them intrusive and disruptive, Rahman found mention of a "compact" notification layout. Getting it to work showed Google plans to have notifications displayed smaller and as a single line of text, accompanied by the app's logo.

What's more, the Android 15 still plans to give users a quick and easy way to reply instantly. The upcoming compact form factor features a "REPLY" option beside an arrow, indicating an expansion of the notification.

It seems that tapping the arrow will open the notification to what users are currently used to seeing on Android. In doing so, users will find an extensive look at the received message alongside a small snapshot of any included photos. The "mark as read" option should be visible after expanding the compact view, as well.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority)

There's some uncertainty regarding Google's intended debut of this "compact" notification variant. Rahman suggests it may not roll out during Android 15's official debut, considering the option isn't readily available for beta testers in Beta 4. Moreover, he states there's no option to set your notifications to abide by the compact view or the regular expanded version.

Android 15 Beta 4 started arriving for enrolled Pixel testers in the middle of July. The update marked quite a significant step for the next major OS release as Google marches toward a stable launch. Users downloaded a patch rife with productivity, security, and privacy improvements.

Among them was the upcoming Private Spaces feature, which helps users hide and secure sensitive information like photos, emails, and more with various tools. Early findings show that Google will inform users that their Private Space cannot be transferred to another device due to the nature of creation.

As developers put the final touches on their apps ahead of Android 15, its launch date isn't set in stone. If all goes well, it's speculated that Google could begin rolling it out in August to coincide with the Pixel 9 reveal. The upcoming series is expected to arrive with satellite connectivity, but it might cost you if you really like it.