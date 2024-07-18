Android 15 Beta 4 is here as the stable release gets closer

What you need to know

Android 15 Beta 4 marks a big step towards the final release, focusing on productivity, privacy, and security.

Beta 4 switches from PNG to vector emojis, ensuring they scale perfectly on any screen.

The stable build is expected to debut with the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

Google rolled out Android 15 Beta 4 today, taking a big step towards the final release. This latest version mainly sharpens productivity features, boosts user privacy, and ramps up security measures.

Android 15 Beta 4, as the second platform stability release, intentionally lacks major changes. There aren't any standout features in this update; instead, Google is fine-tuning and polishing the latest version of its mobile OS.

It's tempting to try the latest software, but don't install the latest Android 15 beta on your primary device due to potential bugs. For adventurous Pixel users, it offers an exciting peek into the future of Android.

The fourth Android 15 beta introduces a key change: switching from PNG-based emoji fonts to a vector format. This upgrade allows emojis to scale without losing quality, ensuring they look great on any screen size or resolution.

This builds on Android 13's introduction of vector emojis. This ensures perfect scaling and optimal rendering, completing the transition to a future-proof format.

Android 15 also introduces Private Space, a secure area on your device accessible only by passcode or biometrics. It acts as a digital vault for your sensitive apps, like finance, communication, and social media, keeping them hidden and private.

Beyond the key feature of Private Space, Android 15 Beta 4 brings an important update to app activity management. This update improves resource allocation by keeping apps active only when launched or interacted with by the user.

The fourth Android 15 beta marks a crucial point for developers with finalized APIs and app behaviors. This pre-release helps developers ensure their apps run smoothly when Android 15 officially launches.

Google is keeping the exact launch date for Android 15's stable release under wraps, but evidence points to an imminent unveiling. The platform's current stability suggests it will debut alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 13. This timing strongly hints that Android 15 will launch with Google's next flagship smartphone.

While Android 15 Beta 4 allows for final tweaks, it's also Google's last push to motivate app developers to prepare their apps.