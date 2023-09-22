Google Wallet is having a breakdown thanks to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1

What you need to know

Google Wallet is not currently functional on the first Android 14 QPR1 beta due to a security issue that prevents Pixel devices from meeting the requirements for contactless payments.

This issue affects all Pixel phones running Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1, regardless of whether they are rooted or not.

Google has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.

Google Wallet contactless payments are on the fritz in the first Android 14 QPR1 beta, leaving testers unable to tap to pay in stores.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Wallet on the Android 14 QPR1 beta is having some issues with security. If you try to open the app, you'll see a pop-up that says your device doesn't meet the requirements for Google Wallet. You also won't be able to add any new cards to your account.

This issue affects all Pixel phones running Android 14 QPR1 beta, regardless of whether they are rooted or not. This seems to be specific to adding new cards to Wallet. However, after installing the update, a number of Wallet users reported that their existing cards no longer work for tap to pay (via Reddit).

Some users suggested trying to fix the problem by force-stopping and clearing the app's cache. While this appears to have solved the problem for some, it does not seem to be working for everyone.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

For a few Pixel users, on the other hand, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 didn't seem to disrupt their payment transactions using Wallet, indicating that the issue is sporadic.

But don't fret. Google is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. In the meantime, you can always dust off your old credit card and go back to the old-fashioned way of paying. You can also try using a different payment app, such as Samsung Pay.

Either way, it's a bit of a bummer for those who rely on Wallet to make their daily transactions. If you rely on the app to pay for things in stores, you should avoid installing Android 14 QPR1 beta until this issue is fixed.