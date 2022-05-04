Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 brings minor bug fixes and the May security patch

What you need to know

Google has released Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for select Pixel devices.

The update does not include any major new features or changes.

Instead, Beta 3 focuses more on bug fixes and improvements to call quality and connectivity.

Earlier in the week, Google released the May 2022 Security Patch for Pixel devices, which brought with it the official patch for the Dirty Pipe vulnerability. That release was part of the stable build of Android, and now, those who are running the Android 12 QPR3 beta are getting some love.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 has just been released for Pixel owners, which will bring your beta-enrolled Pixel up to the May Security Patch. Unsurprisingly, Google hasn't included any other major feature changes, and instead, is focusing on fixing bugs and providing stability improvements.

With Google I/O 2022 set to kick off on May 11th, Google likely pushed this update just in order to keep things quiet until after I/O is done. According to the release notes, the update provides the following fixes:

Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen.

Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity.

Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching.

It also appears that there are still a couple of "known issues" with QPR3 Beta 3, and these include instances of Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro models crashing when "the user tries to take a picture." The camera app is also causing issues as the "personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator." The former is definitely more concerning than the latter, so we'll have to wait and see how long Google takes before patching that potentially-frustrating bug.

Finally, if you were hoping to jump ship from Android 12 to test out the new Android 13 beta, you'll have to wait. Google has confirmed that those who are running QPR3 Beta 3 will have to wait until Android 13 Beta 2 is released in order to switch over. In the meantime, the QPR3 Beta 3 update should be arriving as an OTA for devices ranging from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 6 Pro.