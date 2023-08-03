Amazon reports positive Q2 earnings, rides high on AWS and ads

What you need to know

Amazon announced its Q2 2023 financial earnings on Thursday.

The company reported $134.4 billion in revenue, up 11% year-over-year.

Amazon expects a positive Q3, which likely got a boost from Prime Day sales.

Amazon is among the last major tech companies to report its quarterly financial earnings for this season, ending things on a pretty positive note as it announces $134.4 billion in revenue, an 11% jump compared to the same period last year.

Aside from an uptick in North American sales, the company attributes the positive growth to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which saw revenue increase 12% for the quarter.

"Our AWS growth stabilized as customers started shifting from cost optimization to new workload deployment," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a statement, highlighting the company's cloud and generative AI efforts at a time when the latter has become a hot topic among Big Tech and consumers.

Jassy also noted growth in Amazon's advertising business, which grew 22% year-over-year to nearly $10.7 billion.

The company recently held its annual Prime Day sales event, which lasted for two days in July. Amazon boasts that it was the "biggest Prime Day event ever," which shifted 375 million items and helped customers save more than $2.5 billion. While Prime Day numbers have no bearing on Q2 earnings, the company expects to see positive growth between 9% and 13% for Q3 revenue.

Updating...