Amazon announces dates for big Prime Day sales event

What you need to know

Amazon recommends that Prime members sign up for its invite-only deals program to get first dibs on products that are likely to be in high demand.

Some of the brands participating in the sales event are Sony, Bose, Peloton, Yeti, and Anker.

Customers can take advantage of Prime Day sales by keeping an eye out for deals that last for a limited time.

Amazon’s annual shopping event will kick off at 3 a.m. ET on July 11 and run through July 12, the company announced today.

Amazon's Prime Day is a day earlier this year than it was in 2022, though that's not really a big deal as the event maintains its summer timing. And if you’re in the market for shiny new gadgets, home appliances, or pretty much anything else, Prime Day is your chance to save a lot of money outside of Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Needless to say, the event guarantees some of the lowest prices on Amazon's first-party products to date, as well as massive discounts on a wide range of other items. Sony, Bose, Peloton, Yeti, Bose, Theragun, Anker, and other well-known brands will be featured in the 48-hour deal extravaganza.

Amazon is giving Prime members a chance to gain early access to products that it expects to sell out quickly through its invite-only deals. If previous Prime Day events are any indication, it's a safe bet that many of the deals will come in the form of noise-canceling headphones, robot vacuums, streaming devices, and other sorts of electronic products.

Prime members should watch for new deals that "drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event," Amazon said in a blog post, as these will offer deep discounts on items from popular brands. This year, Amazon is also offering early deals that are available now, including a 66% discount on select Ring bundles and up to 55% off select Alexa-enabled devices.

While the 2023 Prime Day event will most certainly lead to a deluge of deals and discounts, it is also expected to increase the workload on delivery drivers, not to mention warehouse employees. Amazon promises fast delivery "on tens of millions of items." The retail giant's same-day delivery service is currently available in more than 90 metro areas in the U.S.