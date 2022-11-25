After Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A72 receives the One UI 5 (Android 13) update

What you need to know

Galaxy A72 users are reportedly receiving the Android 13 update.

The update comes after it recently hit the Galaxy A52 users.

Galaxy S20 FE users in India also get the latest One UI 5 update.

Samsung recently started rolling out the One UI 5 (Android 13) update to its mid-range Galaxy device owners. Most recently, the Galaxy A52 from the Galaxy A series received the update. The Galaxy A72 happens to be the next device from the lot that is getting the One UI 5.0 update.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy A72 is receiving the new Android 13-based update alongside the latest security patch. The rollout is currently seen in Russia, with other countries expected to follow, given Samsung's latest spree of rolling out updates this month.

The Android 13 update brings A725FXXU4CVJB firmware to the Galaxy A72 devices alongside the November 2022 security patch. The SamMobile report further mentions this new update is fixing nearly four dozen security vulnerabilities.

If you're from Russia using a Galaxy A72 device, you should see the OTA update soon.

Similarly, the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched back in 2020 with Android 10, is getting the Android 13-based update for users in India, SamMobile notes. The Fan edition models differed from the immediate models receiving the One UI 5 as opposed to the flagship models like the Galaxy S20 and S21 series, which already received the update a while ago.

Regardless, the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE got their first builds in Europe early this week. And the Galaxy S20 FE users are seeing their One UI 5 updates in India.

The update features the G780FXXUAEVK3 firmware version next to the November 2022 security patch. The Indian Galaxy S20 FE users can download the latest firmware by navigating to their Phone Settings>Software update> check for OTA update, click download, and install them.