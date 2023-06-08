4 things Android 15 needs to steal from iOS 17

Whenever there's a new version of Android or iOS released, it's always interesting to see whether one side or the other could benefit from features. Regardless of whether you're firmly in the Android camp or on the other side of the fence, the reality is that there are times when Apple releases something that we would want to see on Android.

On the surface, there's really not a lot to get excited about when it comes to iOS 17, as this feels like a refinement update more than anything else. However, Apple did introduce a few things that we would like to see brought to either Android 14 or Android 15.

Create Live Stickers from your own photos

One of the under-the-radar features added to iOS 16 was the ability to "lift" your subject out of a photo and then paste it into another app. Samsung "borrowed" this feature with One UI 5.1 but Apple took it even further with iOS 17.

When you find a photo that you want to use as a sticker, all you have to do is long-press on the subject. Then, a context menu will now appear which gives you the option to "Add Sticker." From there, it will be placed alongside all of the rest of your iPhone's stickers, allowing for quick and easy access without needing to fiddle with anything else.

iOS 17 is also making it possible to add different effects to those stickers, and you'll be able to use them to react to other messages, or just to send as a standalone sticker. We aren't expecting Google to add this to Gboard anytime soon, but we won't be surprised if Samsung brings it to One UI 6 or One UI 6.1.

Password sharing (but leave Passkeys alone)

If you aren't already using a password manager, you definitely should be, even if it's just what is offered by Chrome or Safari. The problem with not using a password manager like 1Password is that it's not always easy to share your passwords in a secure way. Apps like 1Password and Bitwarden offer family plans, along with the ability to create family "vaults."

These make it so everyone can access the Netflix password without you need to just send it in plain text over Messages. iOS 17 aims to make password sharing easier, as you can create a group of users that can add and edit passwords and passkeys.

Coming as little surprise, this is just an upgrade for Apple's iCloud Keychain, with the company claiming the transfers are "end-to-end encrypted." While Google has been continuing to upgrade its own Chrome Password Manager, this is one of those features that we would want to see implemented sooner rather than later.

StandBy Mode

One of the more exciting features coming to iOS 17 is something that has been around on Android in different forms. StandBy Mode turns your iPhone into a nightstand clock, but there's more to it than just showing the time.

When connecting your MagSafe-compatible iPhone to a charger and turning the phone to landscape, your display will be transformed to show you the time, widgets, and more. You can even go so far as to have your iPhone look like a smart display, showcasing your favorite photos.

There's already a version of this available with the best Samsung phones courtesy of One UI 5. And while the majority of the market owns Samsung phones, StandBy Mode would be a welcome addition to any of the best Android phones equipped with an Always-on Display.

A new focus on Mental Health

Google and other smartphone makers have been working on ways to help you enjoy the world around you, as opposed to having your eyes glued to your phone. This is where features such as Digital Wellbeing come into play, while Apple relies on its own feature called "Screen Time."

iOS 17 and watchOS 10 are taking things a bit further as a new Journal app is set to arrive sometime later this year. At its core, Journal is a digital diary that can be populated with photos, songs, location data, and more. The app is also said to be able to prompt users if they forget to write about a recent trip, while also providing writing prompts.

It might not seem like that big of a deal, but journaling can have a huge impact on your mental health. A study published by the National Library of Medicine shared "Positive affect journaling (PAJ) may serve as an effective intervention for mitigating mental distress, increasing well-being, and enhancing physical functioning among medical populations. PAJ may be integrated into routine medical care to improve quality of life."

And while this is cheating a bit, the Mindfulness app built into watchOS 10 has been updated with the ability for users to log their emotions and moods. The information is then saved within the Health app on the iPhone and/or iPad, allowing you to reflect and provide pertinent information if you need to reach out to a healthcare professional.

We might not have to wait until Android 15

Gone are the days when we would need to wait for an entirely new operating system just to get new features on Android phones. One of the great things about Android is the fact that Google could implement many of the features described above into its various apps. Then, you could just update those apps without needing to wait another year for Android 15 to roll around.

No matter the case, we're hoping that Google is paying at least a little bit of attention to what's going on inside Apple's walled garden.