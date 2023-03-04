The next Android codename sounds very Vanilla, but hey, it's a classic

What you need to know

Google used to publicly name Android versions alphabetically and after various desserts.

The company still gives Android dessert names but only uses them internally.

The codename for Android 15 appears to be "Vanilla Ice Cream."

The days of Google boasting about its next dessert name for new Android versions may be gone, but that doesn't mean we still can't enjoy finding out what the next version will be called. While Android 15 isn't expected until later in 2024, it seems we may already know what Google is calling it internally, and it's a classic.

A series of code changes were spotted by Mishaal Rahman, which appear to indicate that the next version of Android (after Android 14, of course) will be called "Vanilla Ice Cream." Sounds delicious, right?

At the moment, Android 13 Tiramisu is still rolling out and appearing on more Android phones, while Google has already pushed the first developer preview for Android 14. We learned in April last year that Android 14 is internally named "Upside Down Cake."

While it may seem early for us to start talking about Android 15, which is more than a year away, Rahman points out that this is likely due to Google not having enough time to implement certain features or ideas in the current Android release. Because of this, the company starts planning to include them in the next release (or not).

Google stopped publicly naming Android versions after desserts in 2019 with Android 10 Q. Fortunately, someone is always able to figure out what the name is with a little digging (Android 10 went by "Quince Tart" internally but would have used "Queen Cake" publicly). Sometimes, it even appears in developer preview builds before disappearing in beta and stable versions.

Of course, the codename doesn't really affect anything, but it's still always fun to learn what tasty new dessert Google has in store. Now if you excuse me, I have a date with some vanilla ice cream.

