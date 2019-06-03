What you need to know
- Apple TV is getting Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock 4 controller support.
- This is a huge boon for Apple Arcade, the subscription game service expected Fall 2019.
Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple's annual developer conference, Apple TV is getting Xbox One and Playstation DualShock 4 controller support, which will be a welcome addition for any traditional console gamers out there who want to take advantage of what Apple Arcade has to offer. Compatibility is expected to come with the tvOS 13 update.
Apple Arcade, which aside from working with Apple TV works with iPad, iPhone, and Mac, will bring more than 100 games through a subscription service, and it's expected to begin in Fall 2019 in more than 150 countries. Apple TV is already compatible with a number of gamepads, but this compatibility means many people who already own an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will not have to make a separate purchase.
