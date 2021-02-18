The Apple TV app finally launches on Chromecast with Google TV

Google continues to focus on improving its TV platform; implementing bug fixes and updating its Android TV layout to bring more uniformity across the platform. Many of the best streaming services are available on Google TV, but a big one has been noticeably absent, at least until now. After announcing its eventual arrival late last year, Google has finally brought the Apple TV app to its Android TV platform, starting with Chromecast with Google TV devices.

Google TV will allow users to view all their favorite shows and movies that are available on Apple TV channels, including the Apple TV+ streaming service. This gives Apple's TV platform and streaming service more reach and Google's TV platform even more content. Google TV users will even be able to view Apple TV content in 4K60 on compatible TVs and can even use Google Assistant to jump straight into their favorite Apple TV programs.

You can enjoy Apple Originals, including series like "Ted Lasso," which was recently nominated for two Golden Globes, "For All Mankind" season two debuting tomorrow, "The Morning Show" and "Servant," as well as movies like "Greyhound" and "Palmer." The Apple TV app also gives you access to your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels.

Apple TV is already available on Sony Android TVs and many of the best streaming devices, but this marks the first time Google is expanding support across the Android TV platform. It will be available on Chromecast with Google TV units to start, followed by upcoming Sony and TCL Google TV sets before expanding to more Android TVs in the coming months.