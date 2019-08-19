What you need to know
- Stadia is Google's game streaming service.
- Google Stadia launches this November.
- Cybperunk 2077 is coming to Google Stadia when it releases in April.
During Google's Stadia Connect livestream ahead of Gamescom 2019, the company announced that CD Projekt RED's highly-anticipated sci-fi title Cyberpunk 2077 would be coming to the game streaming service. It will now join games like DOOM Eternal, Borderlands 3, and Watch Dogs: Legion. A short developer diary accompanied the announcement.
Google Stadia is set to release this November for those who purchase the Founder's Edition, which comes with a Google Chromecast and Google Stadia controller.
Night City calls
Cyberpunk 2077
Your sci-fi dreams await
Take a ride through Night City and all it has to offer in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED's most ambitious project to date. With any luck it'll give even The Witcher 3 a run for its money when it comes to top-tier RPGs.
Everything you need
Stadia Founder's Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Google Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.