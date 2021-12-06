What you need to know
- Android TV's new Discover interface makes its way to additional TV models.
- The new experience, which focuses on easy content discovery, is also available in more countries.
- It introduces a minor change to the home screen interface to help you easily find your streaming apps.
Google appears to be expanding the new Android TV interface to more TV models and regions. The new design, inspired by Google TV, includes the Discover tab, which was introduced earlier this year, as well as a minor change to the home screen interface.
The new UI for Android TV focuses on making it easier for users to find content that may be of interest to them. It was released in the United States in February, and Google updated the system in July to include new features such as a watchlist in the Discover tab.
The new Discover experience is now available on additional TV models, including the Xiaomi Mi Box, OnePlus TV, and some TCL models. Some users in India, Brazil, and Europe have received the UI update (via XDA Developers).
In addition to the previous changes Google made to Android TV, the latest update adds a "Favorite apps" carousel. This feature, as the name implies, displays multiple streaming apps in a single row for easy access.
These changes appear to be available with the most recent version of the Android TV Home app as well. Owners of the best Android TVs will also notice that all of the system's new features are prominently displayed on the home screen.
TCL QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
TCL's new Google TV lineup is impressive regardless of your requirements, whether it's a lower-cost 4K TV for gaming or a higher-end set with excellent contrast. And, with Google services built in, you can easily access your favorite movies or shows with just your voice.
