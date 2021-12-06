Google appears to be expanding the new Android TV interface to more TV models and regions. The new design, inspired by Google TV, includes the Discover tab, which was introduced earlier this year, as well as a minor change to the home screen interface.

The new UI for Android TV focuses on making it easier for users to find content that may be of interest to them. It was released in the United States in February, and Google updated the system in July to include new features such as a watchlist in the Discover tab.