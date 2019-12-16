Google seems to be in quite a pinch in Turkey. The company was fined to the tune of 93 million lire ($17.4 million) last year by the country's competition authority and asked to change its software to comply with local law. Despite changes, the inability to change the default search engine on Android left the agency dissatisfied, resulting in an additional fine of 0.05% of Google's revenue per day until the appropriate changes were made. The government has also asked Google to change its software distribution agreements to allow for search engine changes.

As a result, Google seems to be winding down its Android partnerships in the country, at least for the time being. The company described its reaction to the ruling as follows: