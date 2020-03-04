What you need to know A report from BankMyCell reveals that Android flagship phones lose value nearly twice as fast as iPhones in the first year.

The top three brands that are the worst at retaining value are Motorola, LG, and Google.

The top five brands best at retaining value are Apple, Nokia, Sony, HTC, and Samsung.

Over the past few years, trading in or selling your current phone when it comes time to upgrade has become increasingly popular. That should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the ever-rising cost of the typical flagship these days. However, not all phones or phone brands lose their value equally. Recently, BankMyCell published results after monitoring nearly 300 phones for resale values from multiple vendors in 2019. First, the bad news, on average Android flagship phones lose value almost twice as fast as iPhones. The report showed that, on average, an iPhone loses 23.45% of its value in the first year, while the average Android flagship phone loses 45.18% in the same time frame. That puts it on par with the iPhone's losses after two years at 45.46%. And unfortunately, by year two, the average Android flagship has lost 71.41% of its original value.