2019 was the year that new IP truly shined. In a market that's largely dominated by sequels and remakes, this was a welcome breathe of fresh air. We all want to see the industry move forward and try new and exciting ideas, even if they don't always stick the landing. Whether you're looking for blockbuster AAA experiences or want to sit back and relax with an indie title, 2019 had no shortage of fantastic games.

These are our picks for the best games of 2019.

Best PlayStation 4 Games of 2019