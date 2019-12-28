Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Ara Wagoner assemble one last time this decade for a look at the most significant stories affecting Android and Google users. They also look ahead towards towards 2020.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
Sponsors:
- Dollar Shave Club: Put the quality of Dollar Shave Club's products to the test. Get your Ultimate Starter Set for just $5 at dollarshaveclub.com/acp.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Android 10 features do you like best?
Now that Android 10 has rolled out to a ton more devices since it was first launched back in September, we're checking in with our AC forum members to see which features they like the best.
New Galaxy Fold 2 rumor claims the phone will have a glass display
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, which is expected to be unveiled in February, may come with an "ultra-thin glass cover."
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
Enjoy one of these bands for your Garmin Forerunner 235
Still haven't found the perfect band for your Garmin Forerunner 235? We've rounded up the very best ones for you to choose from.