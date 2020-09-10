Android Auto has expanded a great deal since its inception. Its main goal is to use your phone as the brains of the operation, connecting to your vehicle's infotainment display so that your apps work seamlessly. It's grown a bit over the months and years and will now work on its own, without a vehicle display. But in its purest form, it'll work with your car.
Unfortunately, not every vehicle is compatible with Android Auto. But the good news is that the list of vehicles that support Android Auto is growing all the time. This is the official list of supported vehicles, according to Google:
Abarth
- 2017: 595, 695
Acura
- 2017: NSX
- 2018: TLX, MDX
Alfa Romeo
- 2017: Giulia, Giulietta, Stelvio, MiTo
Aston Martin
- 2018: Rapide, Vanquish, Vantage
Audi
- 2016: Q7
- 2017: Q2, A3, A4, A5 A6, A7, R8, TT
- 2018: A8, Q5
- 2019:: A1, Q3, Q8
Borgward
- 2018: BX7
Buick
- 2016: LaCrosse, Regal
- 2017: Envision, Encore
Cadillac
- 2016: ATS, ATS Coupe, ATS Sedan, ATS-V, CTS, CTS-V, ELR, CT6, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XTS
- 2017: XT5, CT6 Plug-in
Chevrolet
- 2016: Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Colorado, Corvette, Corvette Convertible, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado, Silverado HD, Tahoe, Volt, Suburban, Spark
- 2017: Aveo, Bolt EV, Colorado/S10, Cruze Hatchback, Onix, Prisma, Sonic, Trailblazer, Trax
- 2018: Equinox, Traverse
Chrysler
- 2017: 300
- 2018: Pacifica
Citroen
- 2017: C-Elysée, C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C4 Picasso, Grand C4 Picasso, Jumpy, SpaceTourer
- 2018: Berlingo, C4 Cactus, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer
- 2019: C5 Aircross
Dodge
- 2017: Challenger, Charger
- 2018: Durango
DS
- 2017: DS4, DS4 CROSSBACK, DS5
- 2018: DS3, DS7 CROSSBACK
- 2019: DS3 CROSSBACK
Ferrari
- 2019: GTC4Lusso, GTC4Lusso T, Portofino
Fiat
- 2017: 500, 500L, 500X, Argo, Tipo
Ford
- 2017: C-MAX, Ecosport, Edge, Escape, Everest, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Fiesta, Flex, Focus, Fusion, Galaxy, GT, KA+, Kuga, Mondeo, Mustang, Ranger, S-MAX, Super Duty, Taurus, Tourneo Connect/Courier/Custom, Transit, Transit Connect/Courier/Custom
Genesis
- 2016: G80
- 2017: G70
- 2018: G90
GMC
- 2016: Canyon, Sierra, Yukon, Yukon Denali, Yukon XL
- 2017: Acadia
Holden
- 2016: Spark, Captiva
- 2017: Astra, Barina, Colorado, Trailblazer, Trax
- 2018: Commodore, Equinox
Honda
- 2016: Civic, Accord
- 2017: Clarity Fuel Cell, CR-V, Freed, Pilot, Ridgeline
- 2018: Fit, Odyssey
Hyundai
- 2015: Azera, Grandeur, Sonata
- 2016: Creta, Elantra GT, Veloster, Tucson, Sonata Hybrid, Sonata PHEV, Genesis, Grand i10, i10, i20, i30, i40, Ioniq Electric, Ionicq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Tuscon
- 2017: Avante, Elantra, Kona, Maxcruz, Santa Fe, Santa Fe (Sport), Veloster
- 2018: Palisade
Infinity
- 2020: Q50, Q60, QX50, QX80
Iveco
- 2019: Daily
Jaguar
- 2019: XJ, XF, XE, F-Pace, F-Type, E-Pace, I-Pace
Jeep
- 2017: Compass, Renegade
- 2018: Grand Cherokee, Wrangler
Karma
- 2018: Revero
Kia
- 2014 – 2016: Soul (software update)
- 2015: Carnival (software update), K5 (software update), Optima (software update), Optima Hybrid (software update), Sedona (software update), Soul EV (software update)
- 2016: Optima, Sorento (software update)
- 2017: Carens, Sportage, Forte, Forte Koup, K3 (software update), K7, Rondo, Soul, Soul EV, Sportage (software update), Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid, Sedona, Cadenza, Niro, Niro Hybrid, cee'd,
- 2018: K9, Morning, Picanto, Pride, Rio, Stinger, Stonic
- 2019: K900, Soul Booster, Soul Booster EV
Lamborghini
- 2016: Centenario (software update)
- 2018: Aventador
- 2019: Huracán, Urus
Land Rover
- 2019: Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar
Lexus
- 2020: ES, NX, RC, RX, UX
Lincoln
- 2017: Continental, MKC, MKX, MKZ, MKZ Hybrid, Navigator
Mahindra
- 2015: XUV500 (software update)
- 2018: Marazzo
- 2019: XUV300
Maruti Suzuki
- 2014: Ciaz (software update)
- 2015: Baleno (software update), S-Cross (software update)
- 2016: Ertiga (software update), Vitara Brezza (software update)
- 2017: Dzire, Ignis
- 2018: Swift
- 2019: S-Pressor, XL6, Wagon R
Maserati
- 2017: Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte
- 2018: GranCabrio, GranTurismo
Mazda
- 2018: Mazda6
- 2019: CX-5, CX-8, CX-9, Mazda3, MX-5
- 2020: CX-3, CX-30, Mazda2
Mercedes-Benz
- 2017: A-Class, B-Class, E-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, CLS Coupe, CLS Shooting Brake, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, GLA, GLC Coupe, GLC SUV, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, SL, SLC
- 2018: C-Class Cabriolet, C-Class Coupe, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Wagon, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, S Class Cabriolet, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Sedan
Mitsubishi
- 2016: Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton
- 2017: ASX, Delica D:2, Delica D:2 Custom, i-MiEV, Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander, Outlander PHEV
- 2018: Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi
- 2018: Altima, Kicks, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Rogue
- 2019: Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, TITAN XD, Versa Note, Versa Sedan
- 2020: NV200
Peugeot
- 2017: 208, 2008, 301, 308, 308 SW, 3008, 508, 508 SW, 5008, Expert, Traveller
- 2018: 108, Partner, Rifter
Ram
- 2018: 1500, 2500, 3500, Chassis Cab
Renault
- 2017: Captur, Clio, Clio Estate, Espace, Grand Scenic, Kadjar, Kangoo, Koleos, Master, Megane, Megane Estate, Scenic, Talisman, Talisman Estate, Trafic, Twingo, ZOE
Opel
- 2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), KARL, Mokka, Zafira
- 2017: Ampera-e, Crossland X
- 2018: Combo, Grandland X
- 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life
Seat
- 2016: Alhambra, Ateca, Ibiza, Leon, Toledo
- 2017: Arona
Škoda
- 2016: Fabia, Fabia Combi, Octavia, Octavia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Superb, Superb Combi, Yeti
- 2017: Kodiaq
- 2018: Karoq
- 2019: Kamiq, Scala
Smart
- 2017: fortwo, fortwo cabrio, forfour
SsangYong
- 2017: Rexton
- 2018: Musso Sports
Subaru
- 2017: Impreza
- 2018: BRZ, Legacy / Liberty, Outback, XV / Crosstrek
- 2019: Ascent, Forester, WRX
Suzuki
- 2016: Hustler (software update), Ignis (software update), Lapin (software update), Solio (software update), Solio Bandit (software update), Spacia (software update), Spacia Custom (software update), Spacia Custom Z (software update), Swift, WagonR, WagonR Stingray
Tata Motors
- 2017: Nexon
- 2018: Tigor
- 2019: Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago
Toyota
- 2018: Aygo
- 2019: Yaris (Europe only)
- 2020: 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra
Vauxhall
- 2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), Mokka, Viva, Zafira
- 2017: Crossland X
- 2018: Combo, Grandland X
- 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life
Volkswagen
- 2016: Amarok, Beetle, Beetle Cabrio, Caddy, California, Caravelle CC, Crafter Kastenwagen, Crafter Pritsche, e-Golf, Eos, Golf, Golf Cabrio, Golf GTD, Golf GTE, Golf GTI, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Variant, Jetta, Multivan, NMS Passat, Passat, Passat Alltrack, Passat GTE, Passat Variant, Polo, Polo GTI, Sagitar, Scirocco, Sharan, Spacefox, Suran, T6 Van, Tiguan, Touran, Transporter
- 2017: Ameo, Arteon, Crafter, CrossFox, Fox, Gol, Saveiro, Voyage
- 2018: Atlas, T-Roc, Teramont, Tiguan Allspace, Virtus
- 2019: T-Cross
Volvo
- 2017: XC90, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country
- 2018: XC40, XC60
- 2019: V60 Cross Country, S60, V60
