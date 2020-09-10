Android Auto 2Source: Android Central

Android Auto has expanded a great deal since its inception. Its main goal is to use your phone as the brains of the operation, connecting to your vehicle's infotainment display so that your apps work seamlessly. It's grown a bit over the months and years and will now work on its own, without a vehicle display. But in its purest form, it'll work with your car.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Unfortunately, not every vehicle is compatible with Android Auto. But the good news is that the list of vehicles that support Android Auto is growing all the time. This is the official list of supported vehicles, according to Google:

Abarth

  • 2017: 595, 695

Acura

  • 2017: NSX
  • 2018: TLX, MDX

Alfa Romeo

  • 2017: Giulia, Giulietta, Stelvio, MiTo

Aston Martin

  • 2018: Rapide, Vanquish, Vantage

Audi

  • 2016: Q7
  • 2017: Q2, A3, A4, A5 A6, A7, R8, TT
  • 2018: A8, Q5
  • 2019:: A1, Q3, Q8

Borgward

  • 2018: BX7

Buick

  • 2016: LaCrosse, Regal
  • 2017: Envision, Encore

Cadillac

  • 2016: ATS, ATS Coupe, ATS Sedan, ATS-V, CTS, CTS-V, ELR, CT6, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XTS
  • 2017: XT5, CT6 Plug-in

Chevrolet

  • 2016: Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Colorado, Corvette, Corvette Convertible, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado, Silverado HD, Tahoe, Volt, Suburban, Spark
  • 2017: Aveo, Bolt EV, Colorado/S10, Cruze Hatchback, Onix, Prisma, Sonic, Trailblazer, Trax
  • 2018: Equinox, Traverse

Chrysler

  • 2017: 300
  • 2018: Pacifica

Citroen

  • 2017: C-Elysée, C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C4 Picasso, Grand C4 Picasso, Jumpy, SpaceTourer
  • 2018: Berlingo, C4 Cactus, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer
  • 2019: C5 Aircross

Dodge

  • 2017: Challenger, Charger
  • 2018: Durango

DS

  • 2017: DS4, DS4 CROSSBACK, DS5
  • 2018: DS3, DS7 CROSSBACK
  • 2019: DS3 CROSSBACK

Ferrari

  • 2019: GTC4Lusso, GTC4Lusso T, Portofino

Fiat

  • 2017: 500, 500L, 500X, Argo, Tipo

Ford

  • 2017: C-MAX, Ecosport, Edge, Escape, Everest, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Fiesta, Flex, Focus, Fusion, Galaxy, GT, KA+, Kuga, Mondeo, Mustang, Ranger, S-MAX, Super Duty, Taurus, Tourneo Connect/Courier/Custom, Transit, Transit Connect/Courier/Custom

Genesis

  • 2016: G80
  • 2017: G70
  • 2018: G90

GMC

  • 2016: Canyon, Sierra, Yukon, Yukon Denali, Yukon XL
  • 2017: Acadia

Holden

  • 2016: Spark, Captiva
  • 2017: Astra, Barina, Colorado, Trailblazer, Trax
  • 2018: Commodore, Equinox

Honda

  • 2016: Civic, Accord
  • 2017: Clarity Fuel Cell, CR-V, Freed, Pilot, Ridgeline
  • 2018: Fit, Odyssey

Hyundai

  • 2015: Azera, Grandeur, Sonata
  • 2016: Creta, Elantra GT, Veloster, Tucson, Sonata Hybrid, Sonata PHEV, Genesis, Grand i10, i10, i20, i30, i40, Ioniq Electric, Ionicq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Tuscon
  • 2017: Avante, Elantra, Kona, Maxcruz, Santa Fe, Santa Fe (Sport), Veloster
  • 2018: Palisade

Infinity

  • 2020: Q50, Q60, QX50, QX80

Iveco

  • 2019: Daily

Jaguar

  • 2019: XJ, XF, XE, F-Pace, F-Type, E-Pace, I-Pace

Jeep

  • 2017: Compass, Renegade
  • 2018: Grand Cherokee, Wrangler

Karma

  • 2018: Revero

Kia

  • 2014 – 2016: Soul (software update)
  • 2015: Carnival (software update), K5 (software update), Optima (software update), Optima Hybrid (software update), Sedona (software update), Soul EV (software update)
  • 2016: Optima, Sorento (software update)
  • 2017: Carens, Sportage, Forte, Forte Koup, K3 (software update), K7, Rondo, Soul, Soul EV, Sportage (software update), Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid, Sedona, Cadenza, Niro, Niro Hybrid, cee'd,
  • 2018: K9, Morning, Picanto, Pride, Rio, Stinger, Stonic
  • 2019: K900, Soul Booster, Soul Booster EV

Lamborghini

  • 2016: Centenario (software update)
  • 2018: Aventador
  • 2019: Huracán, Urus

Land Rover

  • 2019: Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar

Lexus

  • 2020: ES, NX, RC, RX, UX

Lincoln

  • 2017: Continental, MKC, MKX, MKZ, MKZ Hybrid, Navigator

Mahindra

  • 2015: XUV500 (software update)
  • 2018: Marazzo
  • 2019: XUV300

Maruti Suzuki

  • 2014: Ciaz (software update)
  • 2015: Baleno (software update), S-Cross (software update)
  • 2016: Ertiga (software update), Vitara Brezza (software update)
  • 2017: Dzire, Ignis
  • 2018: Swift
  • 2019: S-Pressor, XL6, Wagon R

Maserati

  • 2017: Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte
  • 2018: GranCabrio, GranTurismo

Mazda

  • 2018: Mazda6
  • 2019: CX-5, CX-8, CX-9, Mazda3, MX-5
  • 2020: CX-3, CX-30, Mazda2

Mercedes-Benz

  • 2017: A-Class, B-Class, E-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, CLS Coupe, CLS Shooting Brake, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, GLA, GLC Coupe, GLC SUV, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, SL, SLC
  • 2018: C-Class Cabriolet, C-Class Coupe, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Wagon, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, S Class Cabriolet, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Sedan

Mitsubishi

  • 2016: Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton
  • 2017: ASX, Delica D:2, Delica D:2 Custom, i-MiEV, Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander, Outlander PHEV
  • 2018: Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi

  • 2018: Altima, Kicks, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Rogue
  • 2019: Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, TITAN XD, Versa Note, Versa Sedan
  • 2020: NV200

Peugeot

  • 2017: 208, 2008, 301, 308, 308 SW, 3008, 508, 508 SW, 5008, Expert, Traveller
  • 2018: 108, Partner, Rifter

Ram

  • 2018: 1500, 2500, 3500, Chassis Cab

Renault

  • 2017: Captur, Clio, Clio Estate, Espace, Grand Scenic, Kadjar, Kangoo, Koleos, Master, Megane, Megane Estate, Scenic, Talisman, Talisman Estate, Trafic, Twingo, ZOE

Opel

  • 2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), KARL, Mokka, Zafira
  • 2017: Ampera-e, Crossland X
  • 2018: Combo, Grandland X
  • 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life

Seat

  • 2016: Alhambra, Ateca, Ibiza, Leon, Toledo
  • 2017: Arona

Škoda

  • 2016: Fabia, Fabia Combi, Octavia, Octavia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Superb, Superb Combi, Yeti
  • 2017: Kodiaq
  • 2018: Karoq
  • 2019: Kamiq, Scala

Smart

  • 2017: fortwo, fortwo cabrio, forfour

SsangYong

  • 2017: Rexton
  • 2018: Musso Sports

Subaru

  • 2017: Impreza
  • 2018: BRZ, Legacy / Liberty, Outback, XV / Crosstrek
  • 2019: Ascent, Forester, WRX

Suzuki

  • 2016: Hustler (software update), Ignis (software update), Lapin (software update), Solio (software update), Solio Bandit (software update), Spacia (software update), Spacia Custom (software update), Spacia Custom Z (software update), Swift, WagonR, WagonR Stingray

Tata Motors

  • 2017: Nexon
  • 2018: Tigor
  • 2019: Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago

Toyota

  • 2018: Aygo
  • 2019: Yaris (Europe only)
  • 2020: 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra

Vauxhall

  • 2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), Mokka, Viva, Zafira
  • 2017: Crossland X
  • 2018: Combo, Grandland X
  • 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life

Volkswagen

  • 2016: Amarok, Beetle, Beetle Cabrio, Caddy, California, Caravelle CC, Crafter Kastenwagen, Crafter Pritsche, e-Golf, Eos, Golf, Golf Cabrio, Golf GTD, Golf GTE, Golf GTI, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Variant, Jetta, Multivan, NMS Passat, Passat, Passat Alltrack, Passat GTE, Passat Variant, Polo, Polo GTI, Sagitar, Scirocco, Sharan, Spacefox, Suran, T6 Van, Tiguan, Touran, Transporter
  • 2017: Ameo, Arteon, Crafter, CrossFox, Fox, Gol, Saveiro, Voyage
  • 2018: Atlas, T-Roc, Teramont, Tiguan Allspace, Virtus
  • 2019: T-Cross

Volvo

  • 2017: XC90, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country
  • 2018: XC40, XC60
  • 2019: V60 Cross Country, S60, V60

Back to top

All About Android Auto

Main