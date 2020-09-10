Android Auto has expanded a great deal since its inception. Its main goal is to use your phone as the brains of the operation, connecting to your vehicle's infotainment display so that your apps work seamlessly. It's grown a bit over the months and years and will now work on its own, without a vehicle display. But in its purest form, it'll work with your car.

Unfortunately, not every vehicle is compatible with Android Auto. But the good news is that the list of vehicles that support Android Auto is growing all the time. This is the official list of supported vehicles, according to Google:

Abarth

2017: 595, 695

Acura

2017: NSX

NSX 2018: TLX, MDX

Alfa Romeo

2017: Giulia, Giulietta, Stelvio, MiTo

Aston Martin

2018: Rapide, Vanquish, Vantage

Audi

2016: Q7

Q7 2017: Q2, A3, A4, A5 A6, A7, R8, TT

Q2, A3, A4, A5 A6, A7, R8, TT 2018: A8, Q5

A8, Q5 2019:: A1, Q3, Q8

Borgward

2018: BX7

Buick

2016: LaCrosse, Regal

LaCrosse, Regal 2017: Envision, Encore

Cadillac

2016: ATS, ATS Coupe, ATS Sedan, ATS-V, CTS, CTS-V, ELR, CT6, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XTS

ATS, ATS Coupe, ATS Sedan, ATS-V, CTS, CTS-V, ELR, CT6, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XTS 2017: XT5, CT6 Plug-in

Chevrolet

2016: Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Colorado, Corvette, Corvette Convertible, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado, Silverado HD, Tahoe, Volt, Suburban, Spark

Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Colorado, Corvette, Corvette Convertible, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado, Silverado HD, Tahoe, Volt, Suburban, Spark 2017: Aveo, Bolt EV, Colorado/S10, Cruze Hatchback, Onix, Prisma, Sonic, Trailblazer, Trax

Aveo, Bolt EV, Colorado/S10, Cruze Hatchback, Onix, Prisma, Sonic, Trailblazer, Trax 2018: Equinox, Traverse

Chrysler

2017: 300

300 2018: Pacifica

Citroen

2017: C-Elysée, C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C4 Picasso, Grand C4 Picasso, Jumpy, SpaceTourer

C-Elysée, C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C4 Picasso, Grand C4 Picasso, Jumpy, SpaceTourer 2018: Berlingo, C4 Cactus, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer

Berlingo, C4 Cactus, C4 SpaceTourer, Grand C4 SpaceTourer 2019: C5 Aircross

Dodge

2017: Challenger, Charger

Challenger, Charger 2018: Durango

DS

2017: DS4, DS4 CROSSBACK, DS5

DS4, DS4 CROSSBACK, DS5 2018: DS3, DS7 CROSSBACK

DS3, DS7 CROSSBACK 2019: DS3 CROSSBACK

Ferrari

2019: GTC4Lusso, GTC4Lusso T, Portofino

Fiat

2017: 500, 500L, 500X, Argo, Tipo

Ford

2017: C-MAX, Ecosport, Edge, Escape, Everest, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Fiesta, Flex, Focus, Fusion, Galaxy, GT, KA+, Kuga, Mondeo, Mustang, Ranger, S-MAX, Super Duty, Taurus, Tourneo Connect/Courier/Custom, Transit, Transit Connect/Courier/Custom

Genesis

2016: G80

G80 2017: G70

G70 2018: G90

GMC

2016: Canyon, Sierra, Yukon, Yukon Denali, Yukon XL

Canyon, Sierra, Yukon, Yukon Denali, Yukon XL 2017: Acadia

Holden

2016: Spark, Captiva

Spark, Captiva 2017: Astra, Barina, Colorado, Trailblazer, Trax

Astra, Barina, Colorado, Trailblazer, Trax 2018: Commodore, Equinox

Honda

2016: Civic, Accord

Civic, Accord 2017: Clarity Fuel Cell, CR-V, Freed, Pilot, Ridgeline

Clarity Fuel Cell, CR-V, Freed, Pilot, Ridgeline 2018: Fit, Odyssey

Hyundai

2015: Azera, Grandeur, Sonata

Azera, Grandeur, Sonata 2016: Creta, Elantra GT, Veloster, Tucson, Sonata Hybrid, Sonata PHEV, Genesis, Grand i10, i10, i20, i30, i40, Ioniq Electric, Ionicq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Tuscon

Creta, Elantra GT, Veloster, Tucson, Sonata Hybrid, Sonata PHEV, Genesis, Grand i10, i10, i20, i30, i40, Ioniq Electric, Ionicq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Tuscon 2017: Avante, Elantra, Kona, Maxcruz, Santa Fe, Santa Fe (Sport), Veloster

Avante, Elantra, Kona, Maxcruz, Santa Fe, Santa Fe (Sport), Veloster 2018: Palisade

Infinity

2020: Q50, Q60, QX50, QX80

Iveco

2019: Daily

Jaguar

2019: XJ, XF, XE, F-Pace, F-Type, E-Pace, I-Pace

Jeep

2017: Compass, Renegade

Compass, Renegade 2018: Grand Cherokee, Wrangler

Karma

2018: Revero

Kia

2014 – 2016: Soul (software update)

Soul (software update) 2015: Carnival (software update), K5 (software update), Optima (software update), Optima Hybrid (software update), Sedona (software update), Soul EV (software update)

Carnival (software update), K5 (software update), Optima (software update), Optima Hybrid (software update), Sedona (software update), Soul EV (software update) 2016: Optima, Sorento (software update)

Optima, Sorento (software update) 2017: Carens, Sportage, Forte, Forte Koup, K3 (software update), K7, Rondo, Soul, Soul EV, Sportage (software update), Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid, Sedona, Cadenza, Niro, Niro Hybrid, cee'd,

Carens, Sportage, Forte, Forte Koup, K3 (software update), K7, Rondo, Soul, Soul EV, Sportage (software update), Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid, Sedona, Cadenza, Niro, Niro Hybrid, cee'd, 2018: K9, Morning, Picanto, Pride, Rio, Stinger, Stonic

K9, Morning, Picanto, Pride, Rio, Stinger, Stonic 2019: K900, Soul Booster, Soul Booster EV

Lamborghini

2016: Centenario (software update)

Centenario (software update) 2018: Aventador

Aventador 2019: Huracán, Urus

Land Rover

2019: Land Rover Discovery, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar

Lexus

2020: ES, NX, RC, RX, UX

Lincoln

2017: Continental, MKC, MKX, MKZ, MKZ Hybrid, Navigator

Mahindra

2015: XUV500 (software update)

XUV500 (software update) 2018: Marazzo

Marazzo 2019: XUV300

Maruti Suzuki

2014: Ciaz (software update)

Ciaz (software update) 2015: Baleno (software update), S-Cross (software update)

Baleno (software update), S-Cross (software update) 2016: Ertiga (software update), Vitara Brezza (software update)

Ertiga (software update), Vitara Brezza (software update) 2017: Dzire, Ignis

Dzire, Ignis 2018: Swift

Swift 2019: S-Pressor, XL6, Wagon R

Maserati

2017: Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte

Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte 2018: GranCabrio, GranTurismo

Mazda

2018: Mazda6

Mazda6 2019: CX-5, CX-8, CX-9, Mazda3, MX-5

CX-5, CX-8, CX-9, Mazda3, MX-5 2020: CX-3, CX-30, Mazda2

Mercedes-Benz

2017: A-Class, B-Class, E-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, CLS Coupe, CLS Shooting Brake, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, GLA, GLC Coupe, GLC SUV, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, SL, SLC

A-Class, B-Class, E-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, CLS Coupe, CLS Shooting Brake, E-Class Cabriolet, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon, GLA, GLC Coupe, GLC SUV, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, SL, SLC 2018: C-Class Cabriolet, C-Class Coupe, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Wagon, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, S Class Cabriolet, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Sedan

Mitsubishi

2016: Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton

Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton 2017: ASX, Delica D:2, Delica D:2 Custom, i-MiEV, Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander, Outlander PHEV

ASX, Delica D:2, Delica D:2 Custom, i-MiEV, Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander, Outlander PHEV 2018: Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi

2018: Altima, Kicks, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Rogue

Altima, Kicks, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Rogue 2019: Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, TITAN XD, Versa Note, Versa Sedan

Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, TITAN XD, Versa Note, Versa Sedan 2020: NV200

Peugeot

2017: 208, 2008, 301, 308, 308 SW, 3008, 508, 508 SW, 5008, Expert, Traveller

208, 2008, 301, 308, 308 SW, 3008, 508, 508 SW, 5008, Expert, Traveller 2018: 108, Partner, Rifter

Ram

2018: 1500, 2500, 3500, Chassis Cab

Renault

2017: Captur, Clio, Clio Estate, Espace, Grand Scenic, Kadjar, Kangoo, Koleos, Master, Megane, Megane Estate, Scenic, Talisman, Talisman Estate, Trafic, Twingo, ZOE

Opel

2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), KARL, Mokka, Zafira

Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), KARL, Mokka, Zafira 2017: Ampera-e, Crossland X

Ampera-e, Crossland X 2018: Combo, Grandland X

Combo, Grandland X 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life

Seat

2016: Alhambra, Ateca, Ibiza, Leon, Toledo

Alhambra, Ateca, Ibiza, Leon, Toledo 2017: Arona

Škoda

2016: Fabia, Fabia Combi, Octavia, Octavia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Superb, Superb Combi, Yeti

Fabia, Fabia Combi, Octavia, Octavia Combi, Rapid, Rapid Spaceback, Superb, Superb Combi, Yeti 2017: Kodiaq

Kodiaq 2018: Karoq

Karoq 2019: Kamiq, Scala

Smart

2017: fortwo, fortwo cabrio, forfour

SsangYong

2017: Rexton

Rexton 2018: Musso Sports

Subaru

2017: Impreza

Impreza 2018: BRZ, Legacy / Liberty, Outback, XV / Crosstrek

BRZ, Legacy / Liberty, Outback, XV / Crosstrek 2019: Ascent, Forester, WRX

Suzuki

2016: Hustler (software update), Ignis (software update), Lapin (software update), Solio (software update), Solio Bandit (software update), Spacia (software update), Spacia Custom (software update), Spacia Custom Z (software update), Swift, WagonR, WagonR Stingray

Tata Motors

2017: Nexon

Nexon 2018: Tigor

Tigor 2019: Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago

Toyota

2018: Aygo

Aygo 2019: Yaris (Europe only)

Yaris (Europe only) 2020: 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra

Vauxhall

2016: Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), Mokka, Viva, Zafira

Adam, Astra, Corsa, Insignia (software update), Mokka, Viva, Zafira 2017: Crossland X

Crossland X 2018: Combo, Grandland X

Combo, Grandland X 2019: Vivaro, Zafira Life

Volkswagen

2016: Amarok, Beetle, Beetle Cabrio, Caddy, California, Caravelle CC, Crafter Kastenwagen, Crafter Pritsche, e-Golf, Eos, Golf, Golf Cabrio, Golf GTD, Golf GTE, Golf GTI, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Variant, Jetta, Multivan, NMS Passat, Passat, Passat Alltrack, Passat GTE, Passat Variant, Polo, Polo GTI, Sagitar, Scirocco, Sharan, Spacefox, Suran, T6 Van, Tiguan, Touran, Transporter

Amarok, Beetle, Beetle Cabrio, Caddy, California, Caravelle CC, Crafter Kastenwagen, Crafter Pritsche, e-Golf, Eos, Golf, Golf Cabrio, Golf GTD, Golf GTE, Golf GTI, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Variant, Jetta, Multivan, NMS Passat, Passat, Passat Alltrack, Passat GTE, Passat Variant, Polo, Polo GTI, Sagitar, Scirocco, Sharan, Spacefox, Suran, T6 Van, Tiguan, Touran, Transporter 2017: Ameo, Arteon, Crafter, CrossFox, Fox, Gol, Saveiro, Voyage

Ameo, Arteon, Crafter, CrossFox, Fox, Gol, Saveiro, Voyage 2018: Atlas, T-Roc, Teramont, Tiguan Allspace, Virtus

Atlas, T-Roc, Teramont, Tiguan Allspace, Virtus 2019: T-Cross

Volvo

2017: XC90, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country

XC90, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country 2018: XC40, XC60

XC40, XC60 2019: V60 Cross Country, S60, V60

