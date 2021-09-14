As Google prepares to ditch the dedicated Android Auto for phones screens app on the best Android phones, the company is constantly trying to make Android Auto better on your car's screen. The latest test shows how the company could improve the experience for cars with smaller displays.

A new UI has been spotted by AndroidWorld, which brings easier multitasking capabilities to Android Auto. The company recently launched a split-screen view for cars with large devices, but the new UI, codename "Coolwalk," brings similar functionality to small displays with a new overlay.

From the looks of it, the new "Coolwalk" UI allows for tabs to appear over the map to give users access to music apps and notifications. A new button also appears, which activates the new overlay, taking over where the circular launcher button lived.

You can see the before and after below: