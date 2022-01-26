Microsoft is taking another step towards making Android apps on Windows 11 a thing. On Wednesday, the company announced in a blog post that Android apps are now available for Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel.

This isn't the first time that Android apps have been available on Windows 11, although previously it was limited to Insiders on the Beta Channel and later the Dev Channel. Now, more users can get in on the action, which is good news for anyone not brave enough to dive into the deep end of the Insider pool that is the Dev Channel.

The Release Preview Channel is available for Insiders that want to get a taste of the latest Windows features and builds right before they're released to the public, so it's the most stable of Microsoft's builds short of the actual release build.

On that note, Microsoft has also announced via a separate blog post that it will launch a public preview of Android Apps on Windows 11, along with several other features and enhancements to the OS. This will roll out to some of the best laptops in February, although Microsoft was mum on the exact day.

To access Android apps on Windows 11, you'll have to go through the Amazon Appstore, which you can install through the Microsoft Store. It seems a bit redundant, but it gets you access to Amazon's somewhat limited collection of Android apps.

For anyone interested in trying them out, you can check out Windows Central's guide on how to get started with Android apps on Windows 11.