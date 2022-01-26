What you need to know
- Windows 11 Insiders can now access Android apps on the Release Preview Channel.
- Android apps are accessible via the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11.
- Microsoft is launching a public preview of Android apps on Windows 11 in February.
Microsoft is taking another step towards making Android apps on Windows 11 a thing. On Wednesday, the company announced in a blog post that Android apps are now available for Windows Insiders on the Release Preview Channel.
This isn't the first time that Android apps have been available on Windows 11, although previously it was limited to Insiders on the Beta Channel and later the Dev Channel. Now, more users can get in on the action, which is good news for anyone not brave enough to dive into the deep end of the Insider pool that is the Dev Channel.
The Release Preview Channel is available for Insiders that want to get a taste of the latest Windows features and builds right before they're released to the public, so it's the most stable of Microsoft's builds short of the actual release build.
On that note, Microsoft has also announced via a separate blog post that it will launch a public preview of Android Apps on Windows 11, along with several other features and enhancements to the OS. This will roll out to some of the best laptops in February, although Microsoft was mum on the exact day.
To access Android apps on Windows 11, you'll have to go through the Amazon Appstore, which you can install through the Microsoft Store. It seems a bit redundant, but it gets you access to Amazon's somewhat limited collection of Android apps.
For anyone interested in trying them out, you can check out Windows Central's guide on how to get started with Android apps on Windows 11.
Poll: Do you care if the Galaxy S22 Ultra launches with less RAM?
With rumors circulating that the S22 Ultra is launching with less RAM than the S21 Ultra, Android Central wants to know if this affects your thoughts on the upcoming smartphone.
Impressions: Angry Birds Journey is familiar in all the wrong ways
Angry Birds Journey is more Angry Birds, but its mechanics are where its familiarity ends.
Tello Mobile review: Save money with this great wireless provider
Trying to save money on your monthly phone bill? Tello Mobile claims to offer "unbeatable" prices in the industry. Here's our full review!
These Android phones support Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 6E routers are making their way onto the market, and Android is the first platform to embrace the technology, with several high-end devices already offering full support. Another perk to consider: Wi-Fi 6E uses newly available 6GHz spectrum to improve the speed and capacity of Wi-FI 6. Here's our list of Android phones that support Wi-Fi 6E!