What you need to know Android and Nest devices will be able to quickly pair and control Matter-enabled devices once the standard launches later this year.

Thread support is coming to several Nest devices, bringing secure, low-power connectivity to supported smart home devices.

WebRTC streaming will reduce the time it takes to bring up your smart home camera feeds on Nest smart displays and in the Google Home app.

Nest Home and Away is being replaced by Google Home and Away statuses, which can automatically toggle lights, adjust the thermostat, and control other devices based on whether you're at home or away.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Project CHIP is becoming Matter — the smart home standard that aims to finally create a smart home that actually feels smart — Google has announced that Android and Nest products will be receiving full Matter integration, as well. While there aren't specifics on what versions of Android will feature Matter integration just yet, Google showed off the ability for Android devices to quickly setup Matter-capable smart home gadgets within seconds of unboxing and turning them on. This is done through a quick pair dialog that appears on screen when a new Matter-capable smart home device powers on for the first time. Additionally, Nest devices like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will be able to perform the same simple steps to set up new smart home devices that support Matter in the future. That means a few taps on your Nest Hub will not only set up your brand new light bulb or smart appliance, but it'll also bring it into your Google Home app and all the accompanying interfaces and features, as well. That's a significant step forward from the current setup methods, which often involve downloading a manufacturer's own app, pairing and setting up through that app, and then still having to connect and set up that device inside of the Google Home ecosystem.