The long wait for the stable version of Android 12 might be over three weeks from now. Google is highly likely to release the next version of Android to consumers in early October.

An internal Google document, spotted by XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman, claims that the company is set to release the source code for Android 12 on October 4 to the AOSP (Android Open Source Project). XDA noted that the AOSP release typically coincides with the day when Google kicks off the public release for a new Android version. Rahman tweeted:

The Android 12 stable update may be released on October 4, as that's when Google plans to release to AOSP. This tentative release date was also mentioned by a 3PL.

A screenshot of the document he shared shows the roadmap for Google's plans to stop approving software builds for devices running Android 10, 11, and 12. More importantly, it also reveals when the search giant releases the source code for Android 12 (alongside the past release dates for the previous two OS versions).