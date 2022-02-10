Material YouSource: Google

  • Google is expanding its Material You dynamic color to more Android phones.
  • This will allow the dynamic color to work across different Android devices, making it easier for developers to target one API.
  • OEMs receiving Material You dynamic color include Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and more.

One of the highlight features of Android 12 has been its dynamic color system, which allows a phone to extract color from any wallpaper and apply it across the system. While this was primarily available on Pixel smartphones, Google is making it available on more Android devices soon.

By expanding Material You's dynamic color system to best Android phones, Google is ensuring a consistent experience across the platform and various devices. Not only will this be a benefit to consumers, but Google highlights how it will help developers as they prepare to bring Material You design to their apps.

Android 12 Material You Dynamic Color PhonesSource: Google

The writing has been on the wall for some time that Google would expand its dynamic color system, dubbed internally as "Monet." While there are plenty of devices running Android 12 now, phones like Samsung's Galaxy smartphones use their own theming systems to adjust color across the device.

The first official confirmation that things were changing was Samsung's Galaxy S22 launch when Google announced that the new flagships would feature Material You's theming. In October, Google also opened up its Material You design language to third-party developers so they could get their apps on board with the system.

Essentially, Google is on its way to making Android a much more cohesive experience by bringing its new design language to more than just its own Pixel phones and first-party apps.

Google didn't provide details on when we can expect this change to occur for other Android phones, but recent rumors point to a mid-March debut, possibly coinciding with a stable Android 12L release.

