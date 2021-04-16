Android 12 is still in early developer preview on phones like the Google Pixel 5, meaning many of its features are either hidden, not ready, or not finalized. Fortunately, there are plenty of developers who dig into the system to look at potential features that are being worked on. The latest look into the Android 12 code (via XDA-Developers) has unveiled that the hidden "trash bin" may finally become more of a thing with this new release.

The trash bin would more or less act similarly to the Recycle Bin in Windows; it would show you all the files that have been "deleted" on your device. The current implementation (below) seems to let you remove the files from your device, although there doesn't seem to be a way to restore files. However, that could change since the Files by Google app is apparently gaining a similar trash bin feature that will let you restore files.