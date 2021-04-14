If you are a lover of big beautiful phones, you probably have seen a one-handed mode in the settings or have even used it — unless you have something like the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 4 XL. That's because Google hasn't developed a one-handed mode as part of Android. Until we see Android 12, that is.

Google needs a one size fits all solution for every phone.

Manufacturers like Samsung built a one-handed mode for its Ultra sized phones, and most companies that make the other best Android phones have done the same. These companies know that it's a feature we'll use because most people can't reach the whole way across a ginormous display to tap something.

The only issue with this is that each and every phone maker does it a little differently. That's because it's up to Google to build a proper one-handed mode as part of Android so it can work on every phone. That's a big ask; think about all the different models of phone and all the differences in the launchers of each and you can understand why making a one-size-fits-all solution isn't easy.

It is important, though, because unless everything works uniformly eventually someone will develop an app that doesn't work correctly across all devices because of all those different one-handed modes. Google really wants all apps to work on all phones running Google-fied Android.