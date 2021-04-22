I'll bet the "thing" on your phone you look at the most is the notification shade. No matter if you have one of the best budget Android phones or something more pricey, you want to know what's going on, when it's happening, and most importantly, who is chatting with you or at you. After all, it's the real reason the smartphone was invented — email, messaging, and apps can come to the same little gadget that makes phone calls. Notifications have also always been Android's strong suit. With a little bit of what companies like BlackBerry used to deliver combined with the best of what Apple offers and a touch of Google's extra smart software magic thrown in for good measure, Android's notification system is pretty great. And it's about to get better with Android 12 and the Conversation Shortcut. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

We've seen the mockups and even where people have hacked away at the Android 12 developer preview a bit to expose the new Conversations widget and the oddly spaced notification shade, but Conversations in Android 12 are bigger and more powerful than they are currently. Having a new widget to decorate your home screen is just the beginning. Android's Conversation shortcut breaks a chat out of the app and turns it into something the whole OS can use. Conversations are designed to live across the entire Android OS; a developer can build them into shortcuts, add them directly into the sharing menu, and use the powerful tools already in Android to create rich notifications for new messages or updates. When someone in your favorite Telegram group sends a funny picture, you'll know right away. We've already seen the conversation shortcut with Android's chat bubbles. What first appeared to be little more than a rip-off of Facebook Messenger's UI for ongoing chat sessions has come full circle and is now just one part of the picture. That's because the same conversation shortcut a developer uses to build chat bubbles into an app has expanded.

For the full dirty details (and if you're an Android developer, this is definitely one to watch), you can see how everything works in Android 11 when it comes to conversations in this video. With Android 12, we see Google hasn't abandoned any ideas and instead expanded things to make conversations even better. No, not just the widget, but with the new people class. Android 12's people class is a huge deal. Or will be. The people class is used to create a record of one of your contacts and use it as part of Android's notifications. Inside that record is a way for an app (with your permissions) to keep track of personal details like how many days until someone's birthday, calendar events, if someone is online and which platform they are using, and other seemingly minor things. Think of it as a miniature contacts database used to hold tiny details that may frequently change. It takes a lot of work off a developer's shoulders when it comes to this sort of functionality, and that in and of itself is a really nice addition.