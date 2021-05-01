The final Android 12 developer preview is out in the wild, which means it's only a matter of time before the update reaches beta and starts arriving on some of the best Android phones. That will most likely be around Google I/O 2021, where there will be more solid information about the features that are likely to make the final version. Until then, the developer preview has been picked apart on phones like the Google Pixel 5, and we've managed to get a look at surface-level features as well as those not yet ready for prime-time.

Android 12 so far

Over the past couple of months, Google has released three developer previews and some smaller updates in-between. Each developer preview was focused on adding or building upon features that we may or may not see in the final version. There has been quite a bit to discover, but fortunately, we have a few hands-on videos to highlight some of the newer features that each preview comes with.

The Android 12 features we love