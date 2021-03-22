In Android 11, we saw the debut of a popular privacy feature: a one-time permission setting for getting your location in the background, using your microphone, or using the camera. That's a great thing — we spent the money on the best Android phone, so we should be told whenever an app could "spy" on us and restrict it from getting access to sensitive data when we're not actively using it.

Along with these finer privacy controls, Android 12 has also included a way to know when location services, the camera, or the microphone is in use even though you might have allowed it to happen. Two ways, actually.

Android 12 DP2 has a new privacy indicator UI, as seen in the mockups that leaked in early February. It's much more polished than the hidden implementation in Android 11 and it matches the mockups surprisingly well. pic.twitter.com/hIaKFEpgsb — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) March 19, 2021

Much like we first saw in leaked renders of Android 12's user interface, Android 12 Developer Preview #2 brings a notification to let you know when these sensitive permissions are in use, no matter which app might be using them. This is a handy reminder that even though you don't remember allowing it, an app is tracking your location, for example. The same goes for the camera and the microphone.

A tap on the notification pops open a small window with details about which app is using which permission, and if you don't have an app that's using a permission, you won't see the indicator inside the green pillbox.