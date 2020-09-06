One of my favorite features of Android 10 was the new one-time permission system for location. In Android 11, that model is expanded to address even more privacy concerns with the inclusion of the camera(s) and microphone(s). Any app that wants to see where we are, use the camera to see what we see, or use a microphone to hear what we hear, now gives us the option of allowing it just one time.

From the Android 11 developer site:

In Android 11, whenever your app requests a permission related to location, microphone, or camera, the user-facing permissions dialog contains an option called Only this time. If the user selects this option in the dialog, your app is granted a temporary one-time permission.

This means that when you open an app that wants to use your location, camera, or mic, you'll get an addition to the normal permission prompt that says, "Only this time." When you close the app — not move it to the background and let it run, but actually close it — the permission is automatically revoked until the next time you want to use the app. All you have to do is be sure to swipe it away in the list of your open apps, and you're golden.