What you need to know
- Android 11 beta will reach the OnePlus 6 and 6T later this year.
- OnePlus has addressed several other community questions regarding its latest smartphones.
- A fix is coming to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to improve connection to Android Auto.
Android 12 is soon to end its developer preview and move into beta, which should hopefully hit some of the best Android phones like those from OnePlus. Meanwhile, the company is still working on bringing Android 11 to some of its older devices like the OnePlus 6T. In a community post on Thursday, OnePlus gave a time frame for when the OnePlus 6 and 6T would receive the update.
The Android 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 & 6T is scheduled to be released at the end of August, please stay tuned for our Community posts for more details.
While this is good news for those devices, it still means that the update is several months away. It also means that the stable version of the OS will take even more time to reach the devices, which could be long after Android 12 has dropped on some newer devices later this year. Still, it speaks to OnePlus' commitment to bringing Android 11 to smartphones released in 2018.
On the community forum, OnePlus also addressed some other frequently asked questions. The company states that the connection issues between its newer OnePlus 9 devices and Android Auto are being addressed and should be fixed in the "next stable version." The post also discusses bug fixes for the Gallery app, Weather app, and OnePlus launcher.
Any OnePlus 6 or 6T owners who no longer want to wait for the latest Android version can always consider grabbing the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Both devices offer sleek designs, great specs, and exceptional camera systems, thanks to the partnership with Hasselblad. We can help you figure out the best places to buy the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, some of which may offer trade-in deals for devices like the OnePlus 6T.
