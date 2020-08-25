What you need to know
- Google Pixel 4a owners can now enroll in the Android 11 Beta program.
- You can choose to opt-out of the Beta program at any time to return to Android 10.
- The final Android 11 Beta build, which was released earlier this month, is fairly stable and doesn't have any major bugs either.
When Google launched the final Android 11 beta earlier this month, the company promised that the Pixel 4a would also be added to the beta program soon. Staying true to that promise, Google has now added the Pixel 4a to the list of devices eligible for the Android 11 Beta program.
If you own a Google Pixel 4a and want to try out Android 11 before its public release, you can now opt-in to the Beta program by heading over to this link. Once you opt-in, you should be able to download the latest Android 11 beta build by heading over to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update. You can also download a sideloadable OTA or factory image for your Pixel 4a from the Android Developers page.
The latest Android 11 beta release is fairly stable, so you can look forward to a decent experience. There are no major bugs in the latest release, and most features work perfectly too. That said, it is highly recommended that you review the latest known issues before you enroll in the beta program. While you can opt-out of the program at any time and return to Android 10, all user data on your Pixel 4a will be wiped if you do so. On the other hand, if you stay enrolled, your device will graduate from the beta program and receive an update to the first stable Android 11 release.
